‘Disturbing’: Florida Cop on Desk Duty After Video Shows Him Slam Black Man to the Ground and Repeatedly Punch Him in Violent Arrest Over Bottle of Liquor

A Daytona Beach police officer is now on desk duty pending an internal investigation into a brutal arrest of a Black man that was caught on camera.

Cellphone video that went viral captured the takedown of a 27-year-old man, identified by police as David Anderson, who was forced to the ground by an officer and punched in the head multiple times. The arrest happened just after midnight on March 12.

Daytona Beach Police released body camera video showing a forceful and controversial arrest of a 27-year-old Black man. (Photo: Facebook/Daytona Beach Police)

Video of the arrest was widely circulated online, prompting a statement from the Daytona Beach chief of police and the release of the bodycam footage.

“After a review of the body camera footage as well as the video currently being shared online, I will acknowledge what many people have already said. The clip circulating online is concerning,” Chief Jakari Young said.

‘I’ll Get The Law!’: White Neighbor Threatens to Call Police After Learning Black Man Bought Adjacent Land and Denies Him Access

The bodycam footage shows a Daytona Beach cop stop Anderson for carrying an open bottle of liquor. He tells Anderson to pour it out or risk being jailed for an open container violation.

Anderson tells the officer he can dump the liquor and hands over the bottle, then tosses the bottle cork at the officer as the cop pours the liquor on the ground.

As he walks away, the officer runs after him, tackles him to the ground, and tases him. Moments later, multiple officers surround Anderson and handcuff him.

After walking him to a police cruiser, the cop tells Anderson he’s being arrested for battery for throwing the cork at him.

Anderson laughs in surprise and begins to mock the officer, saying, “I almost took you out, didn’t I?”

The man’s remark only stoked the cop’s ire further, and the officer slams him to the ground, where he begins punching the back of his head and forces his face to the ground.

Onlookers gather at the scene and begin yelling at the officer.

After a few moments, the officers hoist Anderson up and force him into the police cruiser.

Anderson was arrested and charged with an open container violation, according to an arrest report cited by WOFL.

Chief Young stated that the arresting officer, whose identity has not been released, has been assigned to an administrative role as the Office of Professional Standards investigates.

“We expect our officers to handle every encounter with professionalism, patience, and sound judgment,” Young said. “Let me be clear. As chief, I will always support the men and women of the Daytona Beach Police Department when they act within the law and within our policies. At the same time, when an officer fails short of those standards, it will be addressed swiftly and appropriately.”

Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry also released a statement about the arrest: