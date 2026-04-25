‘What Hate Speech Will Get Ya’: Racial Slur Allegedly Sparks Convenience Store Beating That Left One Man Regretting His Words

A video surfaced on X showing the aftermath of yet another older white man calling a complete stranger the N-word and getting socked in the nose as a result. Blood streamed down the man’s face as he staggered in the checkout aisle at a convenience store, grabbing a candy display to steady himself.

The swiftness of the beat-down left the man shocked and speechless for much of the video. But for most viewers, little of this was surprising — the slur, which traces its origins to the beginnings of slavery, continues to be weaponized by racists. Whether non-Black people are using the word deliberately or casually, many still have not learned the lesson.

Video screenshots show two men involved in an altercation. (Photos:X/I See Racists)

The April 24 video already has tens of thousands of views, with dozens of commenters giving the fight their stamp of approval. The clip starts with the gray-haired white man throwing a punch, and the Black man responds with several powerful short-range hooks. Just as quickly as it started, the dust-up was over.

Another man who filmed the incident also took a few verbal jabs of his own. “Bet you won’t say that n-word no more,” he told the bloodied man. “You run up on me, I’m gonna beat your ass. You started that sh*t, bro. That man ain’t say nothing to you, bro.”

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Anticipating the criticism that inevitably comes from fight videos involving Black men, many commenters spelled out exactly why they felt this was justified. “Racists would drop the n-word a lot less frequently if this happened more often,” wrote one X user. Another chimed in, “That’s what hate speech will get ya. A complimentary FAFO punch to the face.”

“It’s not just a word, it is an insult,” stated a third person. “And there ain’t too many people out here going to put up with being insulted for no reason.”

In this instance, the alleged slur (which was not captured on camera) was clearly intended as fighting words. Countless community activists and civil rights groups, including the NAACP and the Southern Poverty Law Center, have condemned its use, along with other hateful language. It was so detested that the NAACP even held a public funeral for it in 2007.

Recently, the Centers for Disease Control declared racism a serious public health crisis, which can trigger trauma and chronic stress and is linked to depression, anxiety, and worsens physical health disparities, among other issues.

Perhaps that’s why viewers found the April 24 video so satisfying to watch, despite the age gap between the two men.

As one fed-up person put in the comments, “This ain’t the 1960’s anymore, pack them racist up.”