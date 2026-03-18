‘I’ll Get The Law!’: White Neighbor Threatens to Call Police After Learning Black Man Bought Adjacent Land and Denies Him Access

A Black man in Mississippi could be bracing for a bitter legal dispute after a racially charged confrontation with his white neighbor.

The man who goes by the handle “FBA_Mississippi” on TikTok (FBA stands for Foundational Black American, descendants of the Freedmen) was standing on his recently purchased land, part of a five-acre rural property near Jackson, when a white man pulled up in his work truck, and an argument broke out.

A screenshot from a viral video shows a man. (Photos: X/SeeRacists)

The white neighbor, who allegedly lives directly behind the property, was demanding access to the land and looked shocked when the Black man firmly stood his ground. In the now viral video, the two can be seen verbally sparring, with the white man threatening his new neighbor with the police. “I’ll get the law down here!” he yelled.

The clip started with the truck driver asking, “How much land you buy?”

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“I bought five acres, Sir. The whole five acres,” responded the proud property owner. “I paid every dime for this five acres. I paid for this. My money. I worked.”

The video was uploaded to X with the caption “A local racist is seething with rage because a Black man LEGALLY purchased the property directly behind his land… This is raw hatred over simple property ownership in 2026.”

Hundreds of people took to the comments to speculate on the motive for the confrontation, calling the truck driver “racist” and warning that “This brother needs protection asap.” The disagreement over access to the property, however, is not so straightforward. The next-door neighbor claimed that his ancestors are buried on the land, which is a legal grey area in Mississippi.

When it comes to private burial plots, the law generally allows reasonable access to family members’ graves — for visitation or maintenance purposes — even after a land transfer. It’s unclear whether “FBA_Mississippi” was aware of the burial site when he bought the property— the graves could have been unmarked or omitted entirely from the deed. In the video, both men said they had attorneys, so the two could remain at loggerheads over the issue.

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📍 Mississippi



A local racist is seething with rage because a Black man LEGALLY purchased the property directly behind his land.



Instead of accepting it, the racist threatened… pic.twitter.com/vkkNFqqUhr — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) March 16, 2026

“We got no business talking,” said FBA Mississippi while telling the man repeatedly to leave. “You talk to my attorney. You can rent out a plot where your family’s all buried, or you can buy it. It’s $30,000 for that area.”

Despite the ambiguous legal territory, viewers couldn’t get enough of his response. “I love that he is telling the racist he can purchase a parcel,” said one. A second person exclaimed, “Purchase the f*cking land where your family is buried! Don’t get mad when it’s purchased. You knew it was for sale. You just don’t like who purchased it. Period, stop it.”

One commenter concluded: “If he wants it, he needs to pay for it. Yesterdays price is not today’s price lol.”