‘White Power, Homeboy!’: White AutoZone Shopper Yells Racial Slurs in Unhinged Racist Tirade at Store and Gets The Treatment He Deserves

A video circulating across the internet shows a man going on an unhinged racist outburst in an automotive parts store.

The roughly 30-second clip shows a white man walking behind the store counter and yelling anti-Hispanic and anti-Black racial slurs at someone who appears to be a staff member. The video is overlaid with text reporting that the incident happened at an AutoZone store in Lafayette, Colorado, on March 14.

A man was filmed going on an unhinged racist tirade in an automotive parts store. (Photos: X/@SeeRacists)

“F—k sp—s, homie. F—k n—rs, homie. What’s up, dawg?” the man says while approaching another man behind the counter. “You wanna go, homeboy?!”

He continues his rant by yelling, “White power, homeboy!”

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At that moment, two other people intervene to shut down his tirade and order him to leave the premises.

As the man walks away, he continues yelling profanities.

“Where the f—k is my wallet?!” the man yells out loud, prompting one employee to urge the man to leave.

As the irate customer walks toward the exit, he turns around to direct even more racist statements toward the people behind him.

“White power, m—f—r! Yeah, I’m gonna be back! White f—king power, homeboy!” he yells while performing a Nazi salute.

🚨 RACIST CRASHES OUT IN AUTOZONE!



A man completely lost it inside an AutoZone yelling “f*ck n*ggers” while throwing up the Nazi salute.



📍Lafayette, Colorado



Raw hatred captured in broad daylight. pic.twitter.com/dO81SSlNI9 — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) March 17, 2026

It’s unclear what prompted the tirade or whether any staff members or customers called 911 to report the man.

Similar incidents showing people launch into racist meltdowns in retail environments have also drawn widespread attention online.

Just last week, a white woman was recorded hurling the N-word several times at employees in a McDonald’s while also calling them drug dealers and crackheads.

Another disturbing viral video from last summer shows a New York woman being booted from a grocery store for an insulting tirade aimed at Black people and Muslims.

A Black couple also filmed their encounter with a man outside a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, after he allegedly hit their car. When the couple tried to confront him, he started calling them racial slurs and began yelling, “Kill all n—rs! Kill all sp—s!