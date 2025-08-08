‘You Guys Suck A–!’: White Woman Shamelessly Launches Racist Rant In Grocery Store, Orders White Store Manager to Tell His Employees to Stop Acting Like ‘Brown People,’ Video Shows

A disturbing viral video shows a New York woman being booted from her local grocery store after she loudly and unabashedly insulted Black and Muslim people in a racist tirade in front of multiple customers and store employees.

The video, posted on TikTok by @therobbieharvey, shows a white woman in the middle of a racist rant at a PriceRite store, shamelessly shouting inflammatory statements, drawing outraged and shocked reactions from onlookers.

“Yeah, the Muslims are really gonna take good care of you,” she says.

Video of a woman having an outburst in a PriceRite store reportedly in Buffalo, New York. (Photos: TikTok/therobbieharvey)

“Alright, now I heard enough!” a man who appears to be a store manager responds.

“This is my brother,” one person yells at her, to which the woman begins mocking Black people in her response.

“Oh, he’s your brother cause he ain’t white! He ain’t got no white skinnnnn!” she shouts.

As her rant grows increasingly more insulting, the store manager approaches her and tells her to leave the store, but she accuses his employees of heckling her.

“Can your employees stop heckling me and act more professionally and not like Brown people?” the woman states.

“Like who? Like what people?!” the manager asks, visibly taken aback.

“You know what the f*** I’m talking about,” the woman responds, unashamed. “Open your eyes! Muhammad!”

The manager, who is white, tears into the woman’s outburst, saying he’s personally offended because his daughter dates a Muslim man.

“No wonder! You hate white people! That’s your f***ing problem! You hate yourself!” the woman shouts at him.

@therobbieharvey “Nobody would let their kid date a brown dude.” … That’s what this Buffalo, NY woman had to say. ♬ original sound – Robbie Harvey

At this point, a Black security guard starts helping the woman quickly pack up her belongings while directing her to the nearest exit.

“Nobody would let her kid date a Brown dude! No self-respecting white man would let their kid date a Brown man!” she yells.

As the woman continues raving, she starts to walk away from the security guard, but the guard grabs her by her arm and leads her away to the main exit.

She leaves the store, ending her outburst with some final pejoratives directed at communities of color.

“We all know the crime stats! Black women are more likely to murder than white men! F*** Brown people! F*** Black people! F*** Muslims! You guys suck a**!” she says.

The video garnered more than one million views on TikTok and thousands of comments.

“People are getting BRAVE AND LOUD with their bigotry,” one commenter wrote.

“This mentality will NEVER make sense to me. NO ONE picks their skin color, but EVERYONE picks THEIR behavior,” she said.