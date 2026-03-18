‘He Snapped’: Trump Unleashes in Oval Office — Viciously Cuts Down Female Reporter Holding a Phone Then His Petty Hand Move Sparks Instant Outrage

The only thing more fragile than Donald Trump’s thin and bruised skin is his ego.

The president exercises a few go-to tactics to assert his authority over world leaders, but when challenged to answer hard-hitting questions from female reporters, he would rather throw a tantrum than be held accountable for his actions and words. Any mention or question about the Iran conflict is met with defensive mechanisms and careless insults.

President Donald Trump got enraged over a reporter’s question in the Oval Office. (Photo by Niall Carson/PA Images via Getty Images)

Donald Trump Sparks Fury on Fox After Patting ‘Good’ Black Reporter ‘Like a Dog’; the Moment Took a Turn When Viewers Zoomed In

Trump was hosting Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in the Oval Office on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, when he nearly became unraveled when tasked with defending US involvement in the Iran war. Martin watched as the president fielded questions from journalists.

Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and others were also present and seated on nearby couches.

At one point, a female reporter in the back of the room asked, “What do you think about our president’s comments [inaudible] your options in Iran as breaking international law…” prompting Trump to interject, “Say it!”

The US leader cut her off, presumably frustrated by his inability to hear her as she repeated the question. “Can you speak? You’re speaking right into your phone,” he said before he simultaneously turned his head away and dismissed her with a flick of his wrist, like he swatted away a fly.

He shows us everyday how much he can not stand a strong woman. He's disgusting and despicable. https://t.co/sWKOoLJHzW — Total_fiction (@frog_imperson) March 17, 2026

The room once again erupted in a roar of media personnel vying to get his attention as Trump’s arrogant and undermining behavior set off a firestorm of reactions on social media.

Given his history of calling female reporters piggy and commenting negatively on their appearance, it was easy for an X user to remark, “He shows us everyday how much he can not stand a strong woman. He’s disgusting and despicable.”

Along the same vein reads another reaction: “He doesn’t like women that question him. He’s so insecure that he attacks when he doesn’t have an answer.” Others were certain the dismissal was indicative of his cognitive decline.

“He’s getting cranky the way people that age often do. His filters are coming down. I figure at some point before the mid-terms he’s going to say something that crosses a line, like dropping an N-bomb,” said one person.

Viewers also wrote things like, “It’s a tell when he pretends not to hear the question. Gives his pea brain time to concoct a fake answer,” as well as “I think he is losing his hearing.”

Reporter: Our president has said that your war against Iran is illegal and it's an attack on international law.



Trump: Who said that?



Reporter: The Irish president.



Trump: He’s lucky I exist. pic.twitter.com/pY92XRf6Sy — Acyn (@Acyn) March 17, 2026

Ironically, Trump lashed out at a member of the media months earlier for speaking too loudly.

While attending the 2025 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Malaysia, he snapped, “Who’s that shouting? Don’t shout,” at a female reporter. Soon after, he uttered, “Not you again, please,” annoyed that she was asking another “boring” question. Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sharing the stage with Trump when the meltdown unfolded.

The shameful Oval Office scene, like many of Trump’s outbursts, also made his wife, Melania Trump, collateral in the backlash. Two individuals wondered, “How the hell does he talk to his wife?” and, “Can he understand his wife??? Reporter was fine.”

Elsewhere, during a separate meeting earlier this week, Trump sat between Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

The president asked a female reporter, “What does that mean?” in response to a question about French President Emmanuel Macron and efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump looked confused about how to respond, but this time he kept his composure in the room, likely because of Wiles’ alleged nudge to correct him throughout the meeting when he misidentified a large campaign sitting in the crowd.

Instead, he leaned into his bravado, saying, “We don’t need anybody. We’re the strongest nation in the world. We have the strongest military by far in the world. We don’t need them.”