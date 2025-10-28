‘Not You’: Trump’s Briefing Turns Into a Circus After Reporter Won’t Stop Yelling — He Snaps, and Makes a Strange Gesture Before Abruptly Ending It

Donald Trump found himself in a testy mood halfway around the world, and the cameras caught every second, including his dramatic expression and exaggerated pause.

Social media is in shambles over clips of his awkward shouting match that fans say looked like a deleted scene from “The Office.”

During a press conference in Malaysia, the president appeared visibly irritated by a female journalist trying to get his attention, leading to an exchange so tense and awkward it left viewers wondering if he knew the cameras were still rolling.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – OCTOBER 26: U.S. President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (not in frame) at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre on October 26, 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Trump is in Malaysia for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, and will next travel to Japan, en route to South Korea for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

‘Eww, F… Off’: Viewers Outraged After Trump Calls on a Female Reporter by Her Looks — Talks Over Her Question with Flirty Laugh That Made Critics Cringe

The scene unfolded at the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where Trump made a room full of people uncomfortable as journalists struggled to get answers from the U.S. leader, only to be met with visible irritation and dismissive remarks.

Video footage shows Trump seated next to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, when a reporter repeatedly tried to get his attention.

“Who’s that shouting?” Trump snapped at one point, his frustration evident as a journalist tried to pose a question. “Don’t shout,” he instructed before pivoting to praise Brazil as a “big, beautiful” country.

The reporter persisted, asking about a new plan on the table, but Trump had no patience for her. “Not you again, please,” He responded curtly and instinctively grabbed his ear, a subtle sign of just how loud her tone had gotten. By the end of the exchange, Trump had clearly had enough of the entire press corps.

“They’re not great questions today, I must say,” he complained. “That’s a lot of boring questions. We’ll see you later, thank you.”

A separate social media video captured all these moments blended together, creating a striking montage of presidential exasperation in a video shared by BRUT America. Reactions poured in swiftly, with many connecting the behavior to a troubling pattern.

“He’s triggered that he can’t control the journalists in other countries,” one person observed.

Another wrote, “Feels like he is trying to make extremely rude behavior normal. So sad.”

Someone else suggested a different approach entirely: “Aaaw is it too loud for the baby?”

Some wondered if he was still tired from the 24-hour flight the day before, noting, “Poor baby is so jet lagged and cranky.” Another in shock wrote, “Is this really happening?”

When CBS News posted its version of the meeting, highlighting Trump’s “boring” comment, another pattern emerged in the responses.

“But, when a reporter asks a ‘non-boring’ question, [they are] likely to get reprimanded or kicked out,” one person noted. Another said, “The press should make a point in sometimes not showing up for a trumped show.”

A fifth person spotted something particularly telling: “He didn’t ask the men journalists not to shout.”

That observation cuts to the heart of a well-documented issue. Trump’s treatment of female journalists, particularly Black women, has become a disturbing pattern that repeats itself with remarkable consistency. Time and again, he has called Black women names, and then responded reasonably when a male reporter asked the same thing.

Responding to his invitation to the National Association of Black Journalists conference in 2024, the former reality star refused to give direct answers to the moderators’ questions while at the same time insulting the other panelists of women, making derogatory statements about former Vice President Kamala Harris, who was not able to be in attendance.

On stage in front of thousands of Black and brown journalists and people of color, he falsely claimed to be the “best president” for Black Americans since Abraham Lincoln.

Even what Trump considers a compliment carries uncomfortable and disrespectful undertones. Viewers cringed last week after watching him gush and compliment a red-headed female reporter who asked a question during a press conference. She laughed it off after Trump told her, “Yes, red hair. Beautiful red hair,” in front of the crowd of other reporters.

In an August 2025 interview praising Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, he focused almost entirely on her appearance rather than her abilities: “It’s that face, it’s those lips, the way they move. They move like she’s a machine gun.”

The objectification was impossible to miss. Back in Malaysia, those frustrated exchanges served as another reminder of how Trump handles professional women asking legitimate questions. Whether abroad or in the Oval Office, the pattern remains consistent, and as social media reactions showed, people are noticing.