‘He Is a Senile Fool’: Trump’s War Talk Goes Completely Off the Rails – Starts Fawning Over a ‘Gorgeous’ Bomber Like He’s Flirting Then Drops a Claim So Absurd Critics Say It Exposes a Dangerous Ignorance

President Donald Trump seems to be having a tough time selling the Iran War to the American people, so the commander in chief took a different approach to reinforce his decision to plunge the country into a new Middle East conflict.

Trump, 79, threw open the Oval Office doors like it was showtime, inviting the press in for yet another executive order signing — this time tapping Vice President JD Vance to lead a task force digging into nationwide fraud claims.

President Donald Trump goes off the rails yet again during another press meeting as she rants about objects like a kid. (Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

‘Kicked Him in the Shin’: Trump Derails His Own Meeting With Bizarre Ramble About Iran — Susie Wiles Looks Mortified, Tries to Correct Him Three Times — Cameras Catch the Brutal Slip Everyone Heard

Things went off-script fast once reporters got a turn. One question sent Trump veering into a winding rant about the Iran strikes that kicked off Feb. 28, framing the country as a looming nuclear threat before pivoting mid-thought to something else entirely.

That something? A model of a Northrop B-2 stealth bomber in his office. Trump lit up, talking about it like a prized toy, and made sure the cameras caught every angle — because apparently the briefing could wait, but show-and-tell could not.

After insisting Iran could be a nuclear threat to America, Trump then turned his attention to a model of the Northrop B-2 Spirit stealth bomber located in his office. He wanted the world to know how much he loved the airplane replica and demanded that one of his aides hand it to him so he could show the plane off to the cameras.

“They would have used it, blown up the Middle East, and they would have then come after us,” Trump stated about the Iranian government before adding, “And if these gorgeous B-2 bombers … Give me that bomber, Andrew, let me just hug that little sucker.”

He continued as FTC Chairman, Andrew Ferguson reached for the model, “Give me that bomber over there. Thank you. You knew immediately which one. This looks small, but in person it’s very big ‘cause it’s the only plane capable of carrying a 200-thousand-pound bomb.”

Vance, 41, and staffers could be heard cracking up as Trump marveled at the mini B-2 parked on his desk, as if it were the main event.

It didn’t take long for the clip of him proudly showing off the tiny bomber to take off online, with people piling on jokes about the commander-in-chief acting like he just unwrapped his favorite Christmas gift.

“Well, that was fun to watch all of them playing with him in his sandbox… If there [were] a movie about this, nobody would believe that it’s a true story… Geezus,” one Threads user posted as a reply to footage of Trump’s Oval Office sidebar about the B-2.

A more concerned poster expressed, “Omg. He has zero idea. The entire plane weighs that. It’s not carrying 200,000 lbs of bombs. Impossible. And the laughing? What is wrong with people in that room??”

“He’s literally mentally a 7-year-old,” wrote another person about Trump’s perceived childlike behavior. Similarly, someone else slammed the president by declaring, “He is a senile fool. He has no idea what he is doing.”

One person joked, “He wanted this from Santa one year.” Another sarcastically speculated, “You know that this means at some point someone had to explain that the actual bomber was larger than this model.”

Trump seemingly getting stimulated by his B-2 model to the point he confessed wanting to hug the object is the latest example of the billionaire real estate mogul leaning into his reputation of being hypersexual in what are supposed to be serious situations, like discussing war.

🚨BREAKING: The WSJ just published the birthday card that Trump sent to Epstein and it’s exactly as they described it. The message is in the outline of a woman and Trump’s signature is clearly on it. This debunks Trump and MAGA. pic.twitter.com/A2UYoZ9Iq3 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 8, 2025

Back in 2020, during his first term as president, Trump caught heat for his response when asked who would be selected to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court.

“I could most likely see that it would be a woman, yes, I think I can say that it would be a woman. If somebody were to ask me now, I would say that a woman would be in first place,” Trump said while making an hourglass hand curve gesture.

At the time, critics accused Trump of using objectifying hand motions when speaking about a replacement for the second female Supreme Court justice in American history. The hourglass visual later became associated negatively with the MAGA leader in 2025, following a scathing Wall Street Journal article.

The newspaper published an alleged birthday card that Trump sent to his longtime friend Jeffrey Epstein in 2003. The cryptic, personalized message to the infamous trafficker was outlined by the shape of a woman with breasts drawn under a sentence on the page.