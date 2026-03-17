‘Make Them Put It All Back!’: White Aldi Workers Falsely Accuse Black Shopper of Theft — But What They Do After She Shows the Receipt Has People Calling for Their Jobs

A Minnesota woman was falsely accused of theft at an Aldi grocery store, and, in a shocking move, the white manager kicked her out instead of apologizing.

The shopper, Wendy B. Blountt, was outraged by her treatment and decided to put two employees at the Anoka location on blast, posting a video of her experience to TikTok, where it now has nearly five million views.

Two Aldi grocery workers are caught on camera during a confrontation with a woman they accuse of theft. (Photos: TikTok/@wendybblountt)

“Look at how aggressive you guys are in here,” she said at one point in the viral clip. “Did I do something wrong?”

Blountt went to Aldi to stock up before a fierce winter snowstorm slammed the state. In the March 15 video, she had just finished paying at a self-checkout kiosk when a white female Aldi employee pulled her aside, claiming she had only paid for two items in her cart, even though the employee also admitted to being in the bathroom when she checked out.

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When Blountt produced a receipt for the groceries, she likely thought that would be the end of it. Instead, the Aldi worker seemed even more irritated and condescendingly addressed her as “honey.”

“Let me see the date,” the employee said as she grabbed the receipt from Blountt’s hands. Things went from bad to worse — and eventually flew off the rails — once a male manager stepped in. Without asking questions, he waved at Blountt to move along. “You can just go. You’re good,” he said as he brushed off her complaint about being stopped for stealing.

@wendybblountt This lady walked up to me and aggressively said “ are you going to scan the rest of these items?!” I was so confused because I had my receipt with EVERY SINGLE ITEM in my cart…and I didn’t purchase Frosted Flakes at all! TikTok do y’all thing! BLOW THIS UP! #aldi #aldis #fypシ゚viral #blowthisup #fyp ♬ original sound – Wendy B

According to the video, the manager suddenly grabbed her receipt and pushed her shopping cart, which also had her wallet and purse, all the way to the exit.

“C’mon, you’re leaving!” he yelled, and when pressed by Blountt to explain his actions, he responded, “We’ve had a really long day.”

“So because you had a long day, it’s OK for you to accuse people of stealing?” she asked, flummoxed and frustrated. “I will be reporting this.”

“You took my cart, you removed my things, my purse, my items, without my permission…Did I do something wrong?

Clearly, she had done nothing wrong, but citing her “rude” behavior, the manager yelled, “I’m removing you!” and escorted her out.

The video made its way over to Instagram, and critics in the comments section did not hold back.

“I would’ve returned every single thing,” read one comment with nearly 6,000 likes. Another chimed in, “The manager didn’t even care to hear her out or hold the woman accountable for accusing her of stealing, and he left because he didn’t like being called out for being racist.”

Another person praised Blountt for keeping her cool during the tense ordeal. “I’m glad you controlled yourself, and then they tried to gaslight you. I would be on the phone with my lawyer ASAP,” she wrote.

“Why didn’t she return it ! Make them put it all back and bring your business and money elsewhere,” another person wrote.