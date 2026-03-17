‘Lunatics!’: Trump Gets So Obsessed with Biden He’s Twisting Arms Behind Closed Doors for a Dark Power Move — Then It Blows Up and His Own Team Leaves Him Looking Like a Joke

Even as President Donald Trump juggles one high-stakes battle after another, from a widening conflict in Iran to mounting pressure at home, he’s still carving out time to settle scores and zeroing in on perceived enemies with the same intensity. But much like his struggles on the global stage, the results haven’t matched the ambition, and the setbacks are starting to stack up.

Behind the scenes, Trump has leaned on a familiar playbook, using friendly judges, loyal prosecutors and a Justice Department that increasingly moves in lockstep with the White House to turn personal grievances into official action.

Trump joked that the nonstop ballroom construction drives Melania crazy, but he says he loves the noise and has no plans to stop it. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

One of his most fixated targets has been former President Joe Biden, whom Trump has repeatedly accused, without evidence, of relying on an autopen to sign critical documents and issue pardons in the final stretch of his presidency, a claim he has seized on as he looks for ways to challenge the legitimacy of those decisions.

Despite no proof or evidence, that hasn’t stopped Trump from claiming Biden’s pardons are not valid because his mental abilities were in such decline, he wasn’t able to consent to them and that aides used the pen without his knowledge.

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The Washington U.S. attorney’s office, led by staunch MAGA supporter Jeanine Pirro, tried to build a case against Biden and his aides over the unsubstantiated autopen claims but just delivered another blow to Trump’s ambitious plans to prosecute his rivals, according to The New York Times, quietly closing down the investigation.

The Times reported that Pirro was forced to quietly shutter the case before it ever reached public view. The humiliating retreat came as she also failed to secure indictments against six Democrats over a video urging U.S. troops to reject unlawful orders, reminding service members their oath is to the Constitution, not any individual or president.

Trump’s losses are starting to pile up. In a rare rebuke against federal prosecutors, a grand jury refused to indict the lawmakers, who Trump accused of treason and suggested they should be executed over the video.

In the Times reporting, sources said prosecutors doubted Trump’s allegations had any merit from the start and that there wasn’t enough evidence to bring criminal charges in either case, but neither Pirro nor the Justice Department have confirmed it.

“Of course he couldn’t,” Threads user Kimba 5678 asseted. “The auto pen is legal and Trump himself has used it. This is all about distraction so that we forget about the Epstein files and that 3 million documents have yet to be released.”

Another said bluntly, “Lunatics.”

Others agreed that Trump is still trying to divert and distract from the Epstein files.

“Oh, JFC, dotards, give it the hell up. Your boss f-cked minors, none of you have the ability to find your ass with a boxing glove, AND WE HAVEN’T FORGOTTEN THE EPSTEIN FILES.”

“In other words, trump and his admin are abusing the autopen to criminal levels,” Threads user Janet Lee57 suggested.

Reactions quickly spiraled across social media as Trump opponents called out the hypocrisy for what it is.

This Threads user, including a laughing emoji, chimed in, “The DoJ knew Biden would be able to produce a mountain of sh-t ‘signed’ by Trump.”

Biden has denied any allegation of wrongdoing, telling the Times Trump and his allies are “liars” and that as president he “made every decision” himself.

Trump’s demands to exact revenge against New York Attorney General Letitia James and former FBI Director James Comey with bogus criminal indictments also failed.

And, for the record, the autopen is a robotic device that was patented in 1803 and reproduces a signature using real ink. Many presidents have used the autopen dating back to Thomas Jefferson, according to The Guardian.