‘Might As Well Resign’: Karoline Leavitt Tries to Defend Trump — But Then an Instant Reality Check Blows Up in Her Face and She Doesn’t Realize She’s ‘Doomed’

Karoline Leavitt was hit with another smackdown while defending President Donald Trump, and she apparently didn’t see the whiplash coming.

Leavitt, who has been dedicated to the job of being the president’s mouthpiece as White House spokesperson, has often had her work cut out for her, fighting to clean up Trump’s faux pas and reframe his policy discussions.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during the daily press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on September 22, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Her latest task has been trying to defend Trump’s decision to initiate a war against Iran, which the administration says was necessary to stop an “imminent threat.”

While pushing Trump’s agenda, Leavitt has continuously attacked the media, accusing “left-wing” journalists of generating fake news about the war and the administration.

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On Tuesday, she continued her so-called anti-propaganda campaign, boosting a Wall Street Journal opinion piece that spoke highly of the ongoing conflict in Iran.

“Must Read @WSJop-ed on the overwhelmingly negative coverage on Operation Epic Fury in Iran, which continues to be a highly successful military campaign against a terrorist regime,” Leavitt wrote.

“We are combating the Fake News daily at the White House, and it’s safe to say the American left-wing media is sadly rooting for President Trump, and therefore the United States Military, to fail.”

But just 30 minutes earlier, a member of the Trump administration put out a statement that contradicts Leavitt’s framing of the war as a “campaign against a terrorist regime.”

Joseph Kent, the very person charged with overseeing America’s counterterrorism, resigned from his position in protest of the war.

“I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby,” Kent said in a post, along with a copy of his resignation letter.

Critics quickly flooded Leavitt’s comment section with copies of Kent’s letter, where he urged Trump to reverse course on the war.

Really?



A solid warrior (who used to be) in the Trump admin doesn't agree: pic.twitter.com/ks6Dvgl2gf — MutedbyElonMusk (@MutedbyMusk) March 17, 2026

“Every time something is labelled ‘highly successful’ while criticism is dismissed as ‘fake news,’ it’s usually because reality isn’t cooperating with the script,” one X user wrote.

Some are even calling for Leavitt to turn in her walking papers, in light of the news.

“Instead of standing up at that podium and lying and supporting a traitor you should resign just like this honorable man did,” one X user wrote. “Can’t you tell when you’re doomed? It’s over, you might as well resign now,” another person wrote.

Kent is no fringe voice lobbing complaints from the sidelines. A former Green Beret and longtime intelligence operative, Kent built his reputation inside the national security world as a hard-line counterterrorism figure who spent years working in conflict zones and advising U.S. military operations abroad.

He later became a polarizing political figure aligned with Trump-era “America First” foreign policy, often arguing that the United States should avoid costly overseas wars that drag the country into conflicts driven by foreign interests.

“Early in this administration, high-ranking Israeli officials and influential members of the American media deployed a misinformation campaign that wholly undermined your America First platform and sowed pro-war sentiments to encourage a war with Iran,” Kent wrote in the letter.

“This echo chamber was used to deceive you into believing that Iran posed an imminent threat to the United States, and that should you strike now, there was a clear path to a swift victory. This was a lie and is the same tactic the Israelis used to draw us into the disastrous Iraq war that cost our nation the lives of thousands of our best men and women. We cannot make this mistake again.”

Kent’s background made his resignation especially jarring to critics and supporters alike. The very official tasked with overseeing the nation’s counterterrorism operations was now publicly accusing the administration of starting a war based on exaggerated threats and outside pressure, a claim that immediately undercut the message Leavitt was trying to push.

“The lies are slowly but surely being exposed .. it will be interesting to see how the MAGA administration try to spin this one,” one Threads user wrote. “Sounds like the MAGA koolaid effects have worn off of this guy, but it’s a little late to come to the realization that Trump is a gullible fool easily duped by flattery and lies,” wrote another.