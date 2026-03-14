‘Watch His Face’: Melania Hands the Mic to Trump, But Fans Say One Thing Was Missing In Her Short Speech Before That Awkward Kiss

President Donald J. Trump and first lady Melania Trump’s relationship continues to be closely dissected amid rumors of behind-the-scenes animosity.

Even after 21 years of marriage, whispers of household friction continue to circle the pair, as their latest on-camera interaction at the White House failed to quiet the naysayers who are convinced the first lady is plotting her exit.

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump cannot escape speculation about their 21-year marriage being for convenience, not love. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch – Pool/Getty Images)

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The former Slovenian-American model predominantly resides at their Mar-a-Lago estate, but she made a special appearance alongside the president for a Women’s History Month ceremony this week in the East Room.

Melania opened her March 12 speech by recognizing American women who balance career ambition and family responsibilities, but it was her brief introduction of her husband that drew the most attention.

“It is my privilege to introduce our commander in chief, who, throughout his career, has demonstrated a strong commitment to promoting women in leadership roles. Please welcome President Donald J. Trump,” the first lady stated with Trump standing to her right.

After giving the crowd a slight smile, Trump gave his wife a firm handshake, like one would a business partner, before leaning in to exchange a kiss and a hug.

Melania seemed to hesitate before she leaned in as her husband placed one hand on her right hip, before she let him kiss her on the cheek. She then walked away from the podium to take her seat before the president’s address to a crowd of women.

Once the clip began circulating on the X platform, viewers were quick to notice their stilted embrace.

Melania Trump: "Now it is my privilege to introduce our commander in chief, who throughout his career has demonstrated a strong commitment to promoting women leadership roles. Please welcome the president."



(Note that she doesn't call him "my husband") pic.twitter.com/PFrJMEZxMp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 12, 2026

“The way Donald Trump goes in to give Melania a handshake and an awkward kiss,” one X user pointed out. A similar response read, “This is just so weird! They shake hands like they are working together, not like they are married to each other. Weird!”

One person noticed about Trump, “He’s bored. Watch his face. He’s thinking just hurry up and get it over with so I can talk.” Another zeroed in on the first lady’s reaction by claiming, “She cringes, every single time.”

Speculation that “she’s grossed out by him” has been ongoing since Melania pulled away from Trump or refused to hold his hand during appearances. But many were surprised that she made no mention that the president was her husband.

“She didn’t call him ‘my husband.’ Weird,” a commenter posted, while another said, “I just threw up in my mouth. I can’t look at these people anymore.”

Despite widespread discussion that Trump and Melania are just in a marriage of convenience, they have appeared together publicly on multiple occasions in recent weeks.

The FLOTUS joined the POTUS to visit service members and military families at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, the day before Valentine’s Day in February. “God Bless the USA” by Lee Greenwood blasted from the speakers as Trump slowly approached his spouse, who waited onstage for his arrival.

Like with their halfhearted moment in the White House this week, Trump extended his arm for a handshake from Melania, then proceeded to kiss her on the cheek. He then stood before the Fort Bragg crowd for a few seconds, soaking in the lukewarm applause as he waited for the volume in the room to rise.

🚨 BREAKING: ABSOLUTE MADNESS at Fort Bragg!



A literal SEA of U.S. troops just ERUPTED when First Lady Melania brought President Trump on stage!



Roaring cheers, hats in the air, pure love for their Commander-in-Chief.

pic.twitter.com/phPMfZkSKv — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 13, 2026

The more Trump and Melania come off as uncomfortable and uninterested when they are in each other’s presence, the more critics will push the idea that the world is actually watching two people who are in a loveless marriage.

Melania, 55, married the New York City businessman on Jan. 22, 2005, and together they share a son, Barron Trump, 19. Trump, 79, has four kids from his first two marriages: previously wed to the late Ivana Trump from 1977 to 1992, and Marla Maples from 1993 to 1999.