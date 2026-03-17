‘He Going to Be Mad’: Jimmy Kimmel’s Jab at Melania Ruffles the Trump Camp — White House Fires Back with a Brutal Below-the-Belt Shot and a Cryptic Warning

Jimmy Kimmel couldn’t resist stirring the pot the moment he stepped onto the Oscars stage — and this time the late-night host managed to take a swipe at President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump without even saying the president’s name.

Kimmel returned for his fifth year at the Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, not as host but as a presenter for the documentary categories.

Even in a limited role, the comedian turned the moment into another chapter of the years-long public sparring match, slipping in layered remarks that blended humor, politics, and Hollywood commentary about Trump’s wife, Melania.

Jimmy Kimmel slipped in sharp jokes about Donald Trump and Melania Trump during the Oscars, reigniting their long-running feud. (Photos by Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images; Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

‘His Small Hand’: Jimmy Kimmel Finally Scores a Sit-Down with Trump — But the Moment Trump Walks In, Cameras Zoom In on One Strange Detail

Standing before the crowd, Kimmel praised filmmakers who take risks to tell difficult stories.

“We hear a lot about courage at shows like this, but telling a story that could get you killed for telling it is real courage,” he said before poking at Trump’s bruised ego.

He continued by hinting at countries that do not value free speech before delivering the punchline: “As you know, there are some countries whose leaders don’t support free speech. I’m not at liberty to say which. Let’s just leave it at North Korea and CBS.”

The joke drew applause from the audience, but Kimmel wasn’t finished.

As the segment moved into the documentary awards, he pivoted toward the White House — specifically the recent Amazon documentary about Melania. Taking a jab at the project’s focus on the first lady’s life and image, he quipped that there are also documentaries where you “walk around the White House trying on shoes.”

“And while some might say that it is not a great look to be plugging your vanity project while your husband’s bombing another country, Melania has never cared much about optics. She can’t even pronounce optics,” said Kimmel.

During the Oscars, Jimmy Kimmel made a light-hearted comment about Donald Trump.



“Oh man, is he going to be mad that his wife wasn’t nominated for this”

😂😭#oscars pic.twitter.com/tcim9gT9KU — 𝐹 𝐴 𝑍 𝐸 (@EraGreatness) March 16, 2026

The jab escalated moments later when he paused during the presentation and added, “Oh man, is he going to be mad his wife wasn’t nominated for this.” The line landed as a clear dig at the president, even though Kimmel never mentioned him directly.

But Trump’s team clearly got the message when White House Communications Director Steven Cheung snapped on X.

“Jimmy Kimmel (Mr. Blackface) is a classless hack who is self-projecting his depression and sadness onto others. He lives a pathetic existence where nobody— not even his family— enjoys his miserable company. The only people giving him any attention are Hollywood Elites,” he wrote before leaving a cryptic warning: “BUH-BYE!”

Social media reacted almost instantly as viewers dissected the moment. “Trump isn’t having this,” one tweet read.

One person wrote, “Jimmy Kimmel can’t mention Trump by name due to a possible lawsuit, so he’s looking for other ways to roast him #Oscars.”

Another predicted the fallout, posting, “After the dig at ‘Melania’ documentary Trump is definitely going to send out a ballistic tweet at like 3 am at Jimmy Kimmel.”

Fans warned Kimmel about being suspended previously for comments about Trump. His show “Jimmy Kimmel Live” went off air for days before returning.

“Trump is about to have a full blown breakdown on his little social media Thank you Jimmy Kimmel #oscars,” someone else added. “He loves to get under trumps bruised skin!” an X user quipped.

For longtime viewers, the exchange felt like a familiar routine.

Kimmel has repeatedly used award shows — especially the Oscars — to slip in jokes about Trump. He has hosted the ceremony more times than all but five other comedians. The Brooklynite first hosted the Academy Awards in 2017 and again in 2018, returned as host in 2023 and 2024, and has continued to appear on the stage even when he is not leading the show.

He has previously referenced Trump’s commentary on Hollywood, his political persona, and the broader political climate in his opening monologues. The comedian even acknowledged during past ceremonies that the president frequently reacts to the jokes online, fueling the back-and-forth that keeps their rivalry in the spotlight.

Jimmy Kimmel zeroed in on Trump’s small, bruised-looking hands, turning them into the punchline of a mock sit down “interview” that played more like a sketch than a real sit-down. The segment, which aired on his late night show, leaned into visual gags and exaggerated jokes about the discoloration, sidelining any serious conversation.

Kimmel is far from the only comic to take aim at Trump during high-profile awards events.

Earlier this year, comedian Trevor Noah used the Grammy Awards stage to deliver his own set of jokes about the president. Noah, who was hosting the ceremony for the sixth time, worked several political punchlines into his monologue, prompting laughter from the crowd and drawing attention from viewers following the awards broadcast.

The repeated jabs from different hosts have turned major entertainment ceremonies into occasional flashpoints between comedians and political figures. For Kimmel, however, the tension carries extra history.

Trump has publicly criticized the late-night host in the past, while Kimmel has continued to reference the president in monologues and award-show appearances. That long-running rivalry helps explain why even a brief Oscars segment can spark headlines and online debate.

Kimmel’s latest appearance lasted only a few minutes, yet it managed to combine commentary about free speech, a dig at Melania’s documentary, and another swipe at the president without ever stating his name.

Whether the moment turns into another round of public sparring remains to be seen. But if history is any guide, the joke will likely be remembered less for the award it introduced and more for the reminder that Kimmel and Trump remain locked in one of entertainment’s most persistent feuds.