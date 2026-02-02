‘I’m Going to Have Fun With You’: Trump Loses It After Public Humiliation, and His Response Signals He’ll Never Let It Go

Donald Trump is desperate to win over the public’s laughter, but only when he’s dishing out the jokes.

However, a committee let someone make the president the laughingstock of their award show. And now Trump’s easily bruised ego has made headlines, after he melted down online over something completely out of his control.

Donald Trump goes off after getting alerts about his public roasting at the Grammys Sunday night. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

Comedian and political commentator Trevor Noah hosted his sixth and final Grammy, the 68th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 1 — and he did so with a bang, taking special aim at the MAGA leader. The audience was roaring with chuckles over Noah’s spot-on takedowns of “Agent Orange.”

At one point, he wittingly made a punchline out of Nicki Minaj’s absence. While ribbing the rapper for her controversial alignment with Trump, Noah joked, “She is still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues.”

The immigrant artist joined the businessman for the Trump Account Summit in Washington, in January and had been openly praising him for months before their photo opportunity.

“The Daily Show” alum sent the crowd into hysterics when he impersonated the 79-year-old politician. “Actually, Nicki, I have the biggest ass. I have — everybody’s saying it. I know they say it’s you, but it’s me, wop, wop, wop. Look at, look at it, baby,’” said the South African native. But that’s just one incident that left Trump fuming.

Later on, Noah commented that Song of the Year is an award that artists want “almost as much as Trump wants Greenland. Which makes sense, I mean, because Epstein’s island is gone; he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton.”

BREAKING: Trump is losing his mind and threatening a lawsuit against Trevor Noah for this joke he made at last night’s GRAMMYs. This is the joke Trump doesn’t want you to see. pic.twitter.com/5ZluyH1UeL — Trump Lie Tracker (Commentary Account) (@MAGALieTracker) February 2, 2026

At that point, Trump, feeling humiliated, unleashed his fury in a Truth Social post calling the awards ceremony “the WORST” and “virtually unwatchable!” His ire for Noah included comparing him to another foe. The politician said the comedian “is almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel.”

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live Show!” host was temporarily sidelined from the airwaves in 2025 after Trump demanded ABC fire him. The president lashed out over Kimmel’s relentless monologues ridiculing him. Kimmel and his family were at an anti-ICE protest that day of the Grammys in yet another way he pridefully counters his nemesis.

The comic returned to his show and has continued to troll Trump, even thanking him for “the ridiculous things you do every day” while accepting a Critics Choice Award in January. Fellow late-night hosts Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert faced similar reactions from the president.

Trump’s furious response to Noah went on to deny trips to Epstein Island and hangouts with Bill Clinton. He exclaimed that the statement was “false and defamatory” while warning the Grammy host that he was only just getting started.

“Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast. It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$… Get ready, Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you!” Trump concluded.

It’s 1:00 am and Donald Trump is awake furiously posting on social media about the Grammys. He says he’s suing Trevor Noah for joking about him being on Epstein island. What a snowflake!!! So much for free speech! pic.twitter.com/dy6qLHAHuf — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) February 2, 2026

A reaction to his meltdown reads, “Trump is just a cry baby that abuse his power n bullies everyone! His lawsuit won’t fly! Comedy is part of American culture n it will remain as such! Remember what happened to Jimmy Kimmel.”

A Trump critic also pointed out that, “When he tried to cancel Jimmy Kimmel, his popularity rocketed, does Trump never learn.” A third individual brutally commented, “He thinks he’s Mr. Tough guy, but all he is is a weak little man baby who was never loved, in an 80-year-old … body with a severely demented mind. If I didn’t hate him so much, I’d pity him.”

When the Grammys return in 2027, a new host will be handing MC duties, and ABC will be the awards show’s new home following the end of a 54-year partnership with CBS.