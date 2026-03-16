‘You’re Lucky I Didn’t Hit You’: White Man Tries to Intimidate Black Man in Arkansas by Assaulting and Threatening Him, Ends Being Exposed After Video Goes Viral

An Arkansas white man made a Black man cry after calling the cops and assaulting him for recording in public, then calling him a “stupid motherf_cker.”

But the Black man was only fake crying, a display of his confidence and knowledge of the law – and perhaps a test of how the cops would react to a Black victim crying after being assaulted.

Not surprisingly, the Jonesboro cops tried to criminalize him by accusing him of trespassing on private property and harassing citizens — but he quickly called them on that bogus accusation.

A Black man was threatened and assaulted by a white man for legally recording in public, then had to school the cops on the law after they arrived and demanded his ID. (Photo: facebook.com/profile.php?id=61570146080917)

“You’re trying to tell me that I’m on private property when I’m on a public sidewalk, sir,” the Black man said. “I hear bullsh_t coming out of your mouth.”

The Black man is a First Amendment auditor who runs the social media page Central Tyrant Investigations, where he records in public to test public officials’ knowledge of the Constitution. In 2024, he made headlines after he was detained by a security guard in St. Louis for recording in public, which led to the guard being terminated.

‘Horrible’: Five White Teens Accused of Spitting on Black College Student, Calling Him Racial Slurs, Then Hitting Him with E-Bike In Heinous Racist Attack



This week, he posted a series of videos on his Facebook page from the Jonesboro incident that have received thousands of comments.

“He was shaking so hard his freckles almost fell off,” a commenter said of the white man who got into the Black man’s face, threatening him simply because he had been standing outside a bank where the white man’s wife apparently worked.

“It cracks me up,” said another commenter. “These people don’t want to be filmed and instead of getting away from the camera, they stand in front of the camera for 5 minutes complaining about being filmed!!!! Make it make sense!!!!”

Atlanta Black Star sent a Facebook message as well as an email to Central Tyrant Investigations, seeking more details, but he has not responded yet.

Watch the shortened video below.

‘Get the F–k Out of Here’

The video begins with the white man standing in the Black man’s face, ordering him to leave.

“I’m just documenting,” the Black man says.

“If I ask you to leave, get the f_ck out of here, there’s cops on the way. If you think there’s not, I’ve already called the sheriff.”

“You have?”

“Yes, get the f–k out of here, they asked you to leave, get out of here,” the white man says.

But the Black man remains poised, resorting to humor to show his lack of fear by asking a random, unrelated question.

“I have a question, what’s 550 divided by two?” he asks.

“I don’t give a f–k,” the white man responds before grabbing the Black man’s camera and speaking directly into it.

“They asked him to leave, and he’s not,” the white man says into the camera.

“Now you’re going to jail for assault,” the Black man responds.

“We’ll see who goes to jail,” the white man says. “Am I at your wife’s work harassing her, scaring her?”

“How do you know I’m married?” the Black man responds. “I’m a single pringle. You got any girls who want to hook up with me?”

“You’re trying to get me to hit you,” the white man responds, losing his cool by the second.

“We’ll see in a minute, you stupid motherf–er,” the white man continues.

“Ooh, you’re very aggressive,” the Black man taunts.

“You haven’t seen aggressive,” the white man responds, getting into the Black man’s face.

But the Black man remains calm, telling him, “I think you almost hit the curb there.”

“You’re lucky I didn’t hit you,” the white man says. “How’s that for a threat?”

“Why would you do that?” the Black man asks.

“Because you’re out here harassing people being like a dumbass.”

“Sir, I’m just standing on a public sidewalk,” the Black man responds.

The white man walks away, and the Black man tells his viewers he could have easily maced him, but was not threatened.

“This is why I don’t mace anybody, guys, because they try to act tough, and they don’t do nothing,” the Black man says.

The white man tells him that he is going to jail, but the Black man says he would be the one going to jail.

“Do you know what assault is? You’re already put your hands on my stuff,” the Black man says. “What I’m holding is an extension of my body.”

Educating the Cops

The Black man then begins fake crying once the cops get there, telling the cop through fake tears that the man had assaulted him.

“He came up aggressively, and then he came and grabbed my stuff,” the Black man explains to the cops. “That’s assault.”

But the cops insist on seeing the Black man’s identification before even conversing with the white man.

“I don’t ID unless I commit a crime, sir,” the Black man says.

But the cops tell him he is “part of an investigation,” so he must show them his identification.

“Have you heard of Florida vs J.L.?” the Black man asks the cops, referring to case law they should probably familiarize themselves with.

“I’m not familiar with it,” a cop responds.

“It doesn’t give you reasonable suspicion based on a call, you have to come and investigate first,” he tells the copS, who have yet to speak with the white man.

“You should go see him first and detain him.”

But the videos posted to Facebook do not show the cops detaining the man, although his readers anticipate him posting the full video to his YouTube channel.

“Kudos to the camera guy for keeping his composure, I would have dropped that guy quicker than 3rd period French,” said another commenter.

Atlanta Black Star will update the article when and if we receive new information.

Watch the full video from his Facebook page below.

https://www.facebook.com/reel/803689642751363