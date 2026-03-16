‘Horrible’: Five White Teens Accused of Spitting on Black College Student, Calling Him Racial Slurs, Then Hitting Him with E-Bike In Heinous Racist Attack

Authorities have launched a hate crime investigation following a vile racist attack on a California college student who reported that a group of white teenagers called him racial slurs, spat on him, then hit him with an e-bike.

A Black fourth-year student at the University of California’s Irvine campus said the attack took place on Feb. 27 as he was walking past a college dormitory.

University of California, Irvine campus. (Photo: University of California, Irvine website)

The victim said that he was walking home from a cookout hosted by the campus’ Black Student Union when he was approached by a girl and four boys.

“One of the juveniles was asking me a question about one of the sorority girls that was there. I told him to leave me alone, that’s inappropriate,” the victim told KNBC. “Another one came up, proceeded to call me a slur, it was the N-word, but soft ‘a.’ I didn’t respond to it. I said, ‘Please, leave me alone.’ And I made the decision to then head further up the road.”

‘This Is Unbelievable’: Viral Video Sparks Claims NYPD Framed Black Influencer Over Alleged Snowball ‘Attack’ — and Critics Say the Mayor May Be Involved

When the college student tried to walk away from the encounter, he said the teens chased after him. According to a statement from the Black Student Union, per CBS News, the victim said one of the teens falsely accused him of spitting on the minors first.

“They were close enough that they were spitting on me, trying to grab at me, trying to do all sorts of heinous things,” he said. “I’m being called ‘monkey,’ ‘blackie,’ completely out of my name. Obviously, this is stuff I never expected to hear.”

At one point, one of the teens riding an e-bike accelerated the bike toward the victim and struck the back of his ankle.

“[The teen] says, ‘What’s good, what’s good you effing N-word?” the victim said, adding the teen’s bike clipped the back of his ankle. “It was the worst pain I had felt in a very long time.”

The student was able to get away after running into another campus dorm, where he called his friends and the police for help. The teens disappeared before police arrived at the scene.

“It was just a matter of trying to make it safely and make it back to my dorm and it was awful,” the victim said. “It was horrible.”

The UC Irvine Chief of Police confirmed a hate crime investigation is underway. One of the teens has been detained. Police have not said what charges he might face.

In a statement, the department said that “multiple juveniles on e-bikes used racial slurs, spat, and struck the reporting party’s back leg with the tire of an e-bike.”

Authorities said they only have suspect descriptions of two of the male attackers so far. One of the assailants is 14 years old, and the other is around 16 to 17 years old.

The Black Student Union also spoke out after the attack, demanding that campus police charge the teens. The student organization added that the victim has not returned to campus since the incident, and the ankle injury he suffered resulted in torn skin, bruising, and an infection.

“We demand that these five juveniles be charged with assault and battery, and the one that clipped his ankle charged, and that they take more precautions to protect the black students here on this campus,” Black Student Union President Eunique Sherow said.