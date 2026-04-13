‘Error’: Arkansas Woman Who Makes $16.50 an Hour Accidentally Paid $1,650 an Hour and Refused to Return Paycheck, Police Say

An Arkansas business accidentally paid one of its employees $1,650 an hour rather than $16.50 an hour, and that staff member now faces a felony theft charge after refusing to return thousands of dollars in unearned compensation.

Rene Nichole Coleman, 50, was charged with theft of more than $5,000 but less than $25,000, a Class C felony, KAIT reported.

Rene Nichole Coleman, 50, faces a felony charge after authorities say she was paid more than $19,000 following a paycheck system error and refused to return the overpayment. (Photo: Craighead County Sheriff’s Office)

Coleman’s former employer, the CEO of a business in Jonesboro, Arkansas, reported the theft on Aug. 12, 2025.

According to a police affidavit, the company head told authorities that Coleman stole funds from the business.

Coleman was reportedly only supposed to be paid $16.50 an hour.

But on May 10, 2025, a glitch in the payroll system miscalculated Coleman’s wage and paid her $1,650 an hour for a 12-hour shift.

Coleman made off with $19,388 and never reported the check to management.

“When the error was noticed, Coleman refused to pay back the money,” the affidavit said. “The victim provided financial documents and emails to support her claim.”

When a detective called Coleman, she initially agreed to speak with him, but never showed up to her interview. Authorities issued a warrant for her arrest.

Investigators were notified on April 6 that Coleman had finally been arrested on the outstanding warrant.

A judge set her bond at $15,000 cash or surety.

Coleman is set to be arraigned on May 18.

It’s unclear what Coleman’s position with the business was. Details about the company weren’t released by authorities, either.

Analysts note that while wage overpayments are common, employees are obligated to report instances when they are paid more than their contracted salary. Employers have the legal right to recover unearned compensation in compliance with state-specific wage laws.

Those requirements could include obtaining written authorization from an employee before making deductions, prohibiting deductions that reduce checks to below minimum wage, filing formal notices, or recovering overpayments through installment agreements.