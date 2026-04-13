‘Come Over Here’: Trump Distracted By Eager Fan, Nearly Sending His Grandson Airborne — Then Cameras Zoom In and Catch the Wild Details

Donald Trump’s eager fans are usually over-the-top and overzealous during public interactions or meet-and-greets. But a routine family day on the golf course turned into a moment that quickly spread online, and not just because the president stopped to greet one of his supporters.

At a time where American are stressed over conflicting reports from the president about the Iran war, he somehow has time to flaunt his golf skills. But on the way, something chilling abruptly stopped him in his tracks.

Trump’s brief fan encounter quickly turned into a viral moment after onlookers fixated on a nearby security device that looked like a weapon. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

‘Yeah, Right’: Trump Appears Startled as Women Suddenly Begin Yelling His Name — but What Viewers Notice Next Has Many Convinced the Whole Thing Was Staged

During a lighthearted exchange at Trump National Doral in Miami on Saturday, April 11, shows Trump sitting next to his grandson in a golf cart, when he noticed a woman nearby who was jumping up and down in excitement as he drove up.

The short woman, dressed in a pink and white tennis outfit and surrounded by several family members, caught his attention from across the course. He called out to her from the cart and asked if she wanted a hug.

Moments later, Trump stepped out and walked over to greet her in person, turning the brief encounter into a scene that quickly circulated across social media.

As cameras captured the interaction, Trump continued commenting on the woman’s appearance.

“She’s in great shape! Great shape! Look at her! You want a picture? Is she in good shape or what? …Is that your husband?” he asked during the exchange.

Moments later, he repeated himself, saying, “Come on over here. Is she in great shape or what?!”

While sitting next to his grandson, Trump called out to a woman from his golf cart and then gave her a hug:



“She’s in great shape! Great shape! Look at her! You want a picture? Is she in good shape or what?



…Is that your husband?” pic.twitter.com/SR8TXOdT9p — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) April 13, 2026

The remarks became a focal point of discussion, with many viewers questioning the tone of the interaction as the clip made its rounds online.

But as the video continued to spread, another detail began to draw attention.

One viewer zoomed in on another chilling detail: a man walking nearby holding what looked like a large weapon. He quickly clarified his observation, writing, “Aside from Trump getting his jollies, this is just a DroneShield DroneGun.”

That comment shifted the conversation from the greeting itself to the equipment visible in the background.

The device in the clip is a DroneShield DroneGun Mk4, an anti-drone tool that uses signal jamming to disrupt communication between a drone and its operator. It can interfere from up to 1.25 miles away, forcing drones to hover or return to their starting point, and is designed to be lightweight for quick use by security.

Autonomous-flight drones present a greater challenge to the MK4. Once the objective was identified, social media users began weighing in with their own reactions and questions about how common the technology is in public settings.

“I was wondering what that thing was,” one person said. Interestingly enough, the president’s family is in the anti-drone business.

A drone blocker company backed by Eric and Donald Trump Jr., Powerus, has been actively seeking buyers for similar defense tools, including demonstrations for international partners interested in protection against aerial threats. The company has been positioning itself to compete for funding tied to expanding domestic drone manufacturing and defense capabilities.

That effort places the business in the middle of a fast-growing market where companies are competing for major contracts connected to national security, specifically with the Pentagon.

Roughly $1.1 billion, according to PBS, has been set aside to build up a U.S. manufacturing base for armed and defensive drones, and the Trump boys are pushing for them to get the bid.

This should not come as a surprise. Since taking office for the second time, Trump and his family have exploited their name and popularity to gain billions in new business. People flood to buy whatever they are selling, which is why the golf club members are excited to see him.

For many observers, the moment on the golf course ultimately reflected how quickly a simple interaction can turn into a wider conversation about technology, business, and security.

Trump stopped to greet a supporter, cameras captured the exchange, and viewers focused on the equipment standing quietly in the background. What first looked like a weapon turned out to be a piece of modern security technology doing exactly what it was designed to do.