‘Wait, Who?’: Trump Starts Bragging About His Team During White House Event — But the Name He Suddenly Calls Out Isn’t Even on His Team, Leaving People Looking Around the Room

Donald Trump rarely misses an opportunity to praise his own mental edge. The president regularly tells supporters that his mind is still firing on all cylinders and that he has the stamina to handle the demands of the job. In his telling, he’s the kind of leader who stays ahead of opponents and excels when the stakes are highest.

His speeches tend to include a familiar rhythm: a boast about his stamina, a reminder that he still feels “great,” and a quick pivot into stories about the people he admires most.

Donald Trump forgot who his press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, was during a recent White House event that has many concerned about his health at 79. (Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

A viral clip has now captured what some are calling Trump’s worst senior moment yet after he forgets a name and confuses members of his administration.

‘Sweet Jesus’: Trump’s New Look In Photos with Karoline Leavitt Has the Internet Scrambling After Spotting Something ‘Greasy’ They Can’t Ignore

During a recent White House gathering celebrating women, Trump addressed the crowd with the same bravado he has used for years, praising loyal allies and recalling familiar political battles. The moment began like many of his remarks do — a mix of praise, storytelling, and commentary about the media — before the tone shifted in a way viewers quickly noticed.

Trump began enthusiastically talking about a figure from his first administration who hasn’t worked for him in years.

“And of course Kellyanne Conway. Has anyone ever heard of her? She’s fantastic. She’s in there fighting,” he told the audience, launching into a story about how much he admired her combative style with reporters.

Kellyanne Conway served as a senior counselor to the president between 2017 and 2020.

Trump’s current press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, was in the room while he praised Conway as though she were still filling that role.

Trump shouts out Kellyanne Conway … and seems to think she still works for him? pic.twitter.com/gtkZIV5Y3c — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 12, 2026

The video quickly spread across social media platforms, where viewers debated whether the president had simply misspoken or confused two very different members of his political orbit.

Reactions ranged from amused disbelief to sharp criticism. Someone wondered who he was talking about, “Wait, who?” Another user wrote on Threads, “WHAT PROOF DO YOU NEED THAT HE HAS DEMENTIA? HE DOES! AND IT’S ADVANCING!”

Another comment cut straight to the comparison itself, posting, “Karoline must be pissed being compared to Kellyanne! I suppose she will say he was only joking, surely he’s not forgotten me!”

Trump has given the public plenty to chew on when it comes to his health — whether he meant to or not. This time it comes straight from him, just like his admissions about swollen ankles, or “cankles,” linked to chronic venous insufficiency.

Then there are the moments that keep popping up on camera: the public dozing at White House events, speeches that wander off course, and the occasional moment when he loses track of what he intended to say, prompting aides to quietly steer things back on track.

Others pointed out the factual mix-up behind the moment.

“Kellyanne Conway was NEVER Press Secretary, she was an advisor and has not worked in admin in 6 years. Donald’s dementia is progressing rapidly,” one person posted.

Another observer responded with a blunt jab at both political figures, writing, “To be fair,… same amount of lies.”

🤣🤣🤣 — I’m Not That Short (@SheBleedsHipHop) March 13, 2026

The flood of reactions didn’t stop there.

Some viewers leaned into humor instead of alarm, including one user who simply responded with a string of laughing emojis, while another commenter suggested the president revisit a familiar talking point: “Sir time for another test.”

That reference connects to a subject Trump himself often raises — the cognitive exams he says he has taken during recent physicals. The president has repeatedly told reporters he aced those tests, emphasizing that he received the highest possible marks.

In one interview, Trump explained that the evaluations weren’t as simple as critics believe.

“I take cognitive physicals, so I do a cognitive mind test, OK? A lot of people wouldn’t be able to do very well,” he said, adding that he still managed to ace them despite the difficulty.

🤣🤣🤣 — I’m Not That Short (@SheBleedsHipHop) March 13, 2026

He also pointed out that few presidents have volunteered for such exams and described his results as proof that he is “100 percent.”

Still, moments like the Conway shoutout place additional pressure on those responsible for managing the administration’s messaging — especially Leavitt. As the public face tasked with clarifying statements and smoothing over awkward headlines, the press secretary often finds herself explaining comments that ignite fresh speculation about the president’s health.

That dynamic was visible again after the clip circulated online, with critics questioning whether the praise for Conway was simply nostalgia or a sign that Trump had momentarily mixed up two prominent women in his political circle.

Either way, the scene reinforced a familiar pattern. The tribute came while the person currently holding the job stood just a few feet away — leaving observers to wondering whether the president momentarily forgot who was actually in the room, or if something else was wrong tied to his health.