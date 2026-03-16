‘So Pathetic’: Trump Publicly Humiliates Proud Dad Who Tries to Grandstand About His Son — Seconds Later the Dad Regrets Opening His Mouth

President Donald Trump tried to make a fool of a media figure right to his face.

In a split second, he treated a reporter like the least insignificant person during a White House Q&A, and the intentional humiliation was hard to watch on both ends. But Trump got a little feisty when a proud dad asked about his son.

Mike Johnson sat back while President Donald Trump humiliated a proud dad who asked a simple question about his son. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

‘It Looks So Tense’: Trump Tries to Pull a Fast One on World Leader — But He Refuses to Bow and the Cameras Capture the Humiliating Standoff

Footage from Trump’s Saving College Sports Roundtable on March 6 in the East Room has the public convinced Trump was insecure sitting among sports legends like former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, former Alabama coach Nick Saban, and NCAA president Charlie Baker.

At one point, conservative talk show host John Fredericks had the chance to ask Trump a question, and he used the moment to brag about his 21-year-old son, Joseph “Joe” Fredericks, a student at the University of Maryland.

“My question is for, on eligibility, as you know my son, Joe, is a high-level D1 athlete, third-year relief pitcher —” Fredericks told the president, who was seated at a table next to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.

Before Fredericks could complete his sentence, Trump quickly jumped in to shut down the reporter in front of the gathered group of journalists, politicians, sports celebrities, media executives, and university officials.

“How would I know that?” the MAGA leader asked, as the people in the room broke out in laughter. “He said, ‘As you know.’ I didn’t even know who the guy is. That’s all right.”

Reporter: As you know, my son Joe is a college baseball player…



Trump: How would I know that? He said “as you know” — I don’t even know who the guy is. pic.twitter.com/cuDXOSaOsl — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 7, 2026

Following his snide reply to Joe’s dad, Trump leaned over and whispered something to Rubio that was inaudible. But the embarrassing clip of the reporter being deliberately embarrassing went viral, igniting widespread discussion about the commander in chief’s behavior at the press conference.

A Daily Mail reader declared, “Trump is the embarrassment. Can’t resist belittling someone for a laugh.”

“The only person Trump humiliates is Trump,” expressed a second person. Another commenter had even harsher words for the president, writing, “Only weak, insecure men personally attack others when they can’t answer a question with honesty. Trump is so pathetic, it’s embarrassing for the U.S.”

A third said, “Well, you’ll never get anything but an unpresidential bully remark out of that clown. He never knows anything about anything. Except Obama, of course, and Biden. He knows everything bad about them. There’s never anything good. He’s just a jealous snowflake.”

Despite his exchange with Trump prompting heated online reactions, Fredericks told the Daily Mail that there was “no offense taken” from the demeaning interaction. He told the outlet, “I always enjoy my dialogue with President Trump.”

In contrast, someone sarcastically sided with the POTUS by declaring, “Yes! That’s my President! I love when he randomly attacks people below him for no reason at all, other than to get laughs to make up for his deep insecurities!!”

Fredericks has been a long-time supporter of Trump. However, in 2023, he decided to distance himself from the former reality show host due to Trump’s incessant complaining during internal Republican disputes over leadership roles in the party.

“He sent a big thing out yesterday about, I don’t know, ‘fake news’ or he’s suing somebody,” Fredericks said about Trump. “I’m telling you, folks, I’m just telling you. Nobody cares. I mean, they just don’t care!”

Trump is known to hold grudges against people he believes crossed him, especially when those he was previously aligned with call him out.

Whether the president’s clapback at a proud father of a student-athlete was a personal attack or simply representative of his usual snarky attitude toward the press is unclear. But critics of the billionaire real estate developer want to see his own college-age son step up and stand by his dad’s controversial foreign policy decisions.

Barron Trump is in his sophomore year at New York University’s satellite campus in Washington, D.C. Trump’s youngest son is approaching his 20th birthday on March 20, and the already wealthy crypto investor is expected to put on an opulent celebration despite the Middle East being in flames, partly at the hands of his father.

“Trump took offense to reporter’s humble brag, because Trump’s son, Barron, sits in a darkened room, in the White House, playing video games and chatting on the Internet all day. Any decent and mannered person would have ignored the humble brag and answered his question. I love how Trump eats his own supporters and his sycophants love it. Trump is a souless thin skinned malevolent POS.”

The internet has been flooded with #SendBarron calls for the 19-year-old soccer enthusiast to sign up to fight in the ongoing war that Trump and Israel launched against Iran on Feb. 28. At least seven American service members have died since the operations began.