‘She Been Waddling’: Oprah Winfrey Pushes Back After Viral Clip of Her Slow Walk Raises Concern as Fans Zoom In on One Strange Detail

For four decades, Oprah Winfrey has kept people talking about her looks, interviews, and close ties to Hollywood’s movers and shakers.

One topic that often comes up is her dramatic weight loss, which has also sparked jokes about how different she looks compared with when she hosted “The Oprah Winfrey Show.” In 2023, she revealed that she began taking GLP-1 medications, the same supplement Serena Williams has been taking, to help manage her weight after previously plateauing at around 211 pounds.

Oprah Winfrey checks critics who claim she and Gayle King were walking like 90-year-old women in Paris (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

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By early 2026, Winfrey told CBS News Sunday Morning that her weight had dropped to 155 pounds, surpassing her original goal of 160.

She recently flaunted her weight loss while in France for Paris Fashion Week. She and her best friend, and “CBS Mornings” host, Gayle King, attended the Chloé 2026 fashion show and had been seen in what many observers deemed an alarming video.

Winfrey, wearing dark denim, a yellow jacket, a ruffled cream-colored top, and a pair of shades, looked great, but fans were bothered by how uncomfortable she and King looked as they walked.

The billionaire OWN founder looked almost in pain as she slowly tiptoed into the entrance of the Maison de l’UNESCO venue, smiling. Fans said she had the gait of a 90-year-old, but Winfrey says she has a good explanation.

While preparing to film an unreleased episode of “The Oprah Podcast,” she told the audience what really happened that made her walk awkwardly

Here’s Oprah and Gayle who I am now calling Okra and Kale.



Do you think Okra makes Kale walk five steps behind her on purpose? pic.twitter.com/pL7o3rCZRY — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) March 5, 2026

In a video clip taken on set, Winfrey said, “They were dragging me and Gayle because they were like ‘Look at them walking like they’re 90 years old. There was a moment when we’re walking into the Chloé fashion show and my stylist Annabelle had just handed me the Chloé sunglasses before I got out of the car.”

The “Color Purple” star said he had a perfectly good response for the way she was walking.

“Now I wear glasses or I wear contacts so those were not prescription glasses so I didn’t know where I was walking. I could not see,” she explained.

As the room filled with laughter, Winfrey continued, “So, everybody who’s saying you’re walking like you’re 90, I could not see.”

The 72-year-old fondly recalled telling security to instruct her where to go and she wasn’t the only one with challenges that day. “I have two broken toes!” WInfrey alleged that King joked, which sent the audience into another round of delighted laughter.

She added, “The reason we look like we’re 90 is because I couldn’t see and Gayle’s got two broken toes.” The audience got a kick out of that and chuckled some more.

“So y’all can clear that up. But it was fun. I couldn’t see, but I looked cute,” Winfrey said before people in the room began clapping and laughing.

MaFans on Instagram continued the lighthearted mood in the video’s comments.

One person typed, “This is the breaking news clarification I needed,” and another said, “Oprah is gonna be 105 and still in better shape than me in my 30s.”

Another person added, “Couldn’t see. But she was TEA.”

Many joked that Winfrey’s walk looked more like a waddle, including one who said, “She’s been waddling for years. Takes time to learn to walk proper.”

Here’s Oprah looking like she can’t walk. She’s with her boyfriend Gayle, who is an astronaut.



When asked if she speaks French, Oprah laughed and (allegedly) said, “I speak billionaire.” pic.twitter.com/WKPYnThy9y — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) March 5, 2026

Despite having that one pesky moment, “Beloved” star still dominated her Paris Fashion Week looks.

For the Stella McCartney Women’s Fashion Show, Winfrey wore a salmon-colored blazer over a white button-up top, with tan cargo pants and heels. Then, for Zimmerman’s show, she went for a monochromatic brown leather two-piece suit. At the Chanel Women’s Wear Show, she rocked a cream and black belted dress. The looks were 10s across the board as fans praised WInfrey for looking confident and feeling great in fashionable looks after weight loss.