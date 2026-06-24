‘Why the Lie?’: Whitney Houston’s Family Explodes After Oprah Winfrey Crossed the Line By Sharing an ‘Inaccurate and Unfair’ Story About the Late Singer

The Whitney Houston estate has spoken out to defend the late singer after a well-kept secret went viral on social media.

The estate says Oprah Winfrey cross the a tale that paints a dishonest picture of the “I Will Always Love You” artist.

Houston, 48, died from an accidental drowning in a hotel bathtub during Grammy weekend in 2012. An autopsy found cocaine in her system at the time of death.

Ongoing banter about the iconic vocalist has people revisiting her drug addiction, and others lashing out at Winfrey for dredging up Houston’s struggles with sobriety.

(Photos by Michael Caulfield/WireImage for BET Network; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions;

Winfrey was speaking at a Cannes Lions event when she reflected on one of her most “powerful interviews.”

While broaching the topic of responsibility in the media, the mogul shared how memorable and intention-filled her 1999 sit-down with Houston was.

When the two superstars returned to “The Oprah Winfrey Show” for a second and final discussion in 2009, there had been a big shift.

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“The first interview I did with her when we’d gone behind the stage, and I asked her about her intention,” Winfrey shared about Houston.

“She was clean, but the day she came to my show, then to perform in front of the audience, she was not, and she fell off of the stage.”

The Emmy Award-winning host said the story would have “destroyed” Houston and asked the studio audience not to leak the mishap.

She continued, “I begged them not to put those pictures out because it would ruin her life, and they did not. That would not happen today, I can tell you that.”

I’ll never forget when Whitney had to check Oprah. 😂 pic.twitter.com/B45qcDRhFJ — ℍ𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕝𝕖𝕄𝕒𝕟|𝔾𝕠𝕥 𝔹𝕦𝕣𝕘𝕖𝕣𝕤 🍔 (@SupaChocolaTee) June 23, 2026

Winfrey’s recollection triggered emotional reactions from Houston’s fans.

“Oprah could’ve kept that story about Whitney Houston to herself. There was no journalistic need to put that out there. We deserve grace, even in death. There are certain things I know I’m taking to the grave,” read a response on IG Threads.

Pat Houston, the singer’s sister-in-law and executor of the estate, issued a statement addressing the topic.

She began, “From the 2009 interview on the Oprah Winfrey show, Whitney absolutely fell on stage, but it was during a sound check and it was due to the darkness of the area and her unfamiliarity with the stage. She was absolutely not high. The story was picked up by several media outlets. Like many people, she faced personal battles, but it is inaccurate and unfair to attach that struggle to every performance or every chapter of her life.”

Additionally, Pat said, “What the studio audience witnessed on stage was the result of discipline, talent, and commitment not the assumptions others project. Whitney’s humanity included triumphs and struggles, but on that day, she showed up as the professional and gifted artist she always worked to be. We owe her the dignity of telling the truth not repeating myths.”

Pat’s words incited more people to tear into Winfrey. “She could have said so much about Harvey Weinstein and said nothing! But here she is talking about Whitney Houston. It’s her fault for Dr Oz too!”

Another said, “I liked Oprah back in the day, but I don’t believe this happened. No way a whole studio audience and crew could keep that quiet. But why the lie?”

Another angered reader commented, “I can’t wait until Stedman tell her stories.”

At least one person saw Pat as Winfrey’s equal. They wrote, “Pat Houston needs to have a stadium full of seats! Who has defamed and exploited Whitney’s memory, more than she has?”

The billionaire businesswoman was also humbled by a resurfaced clip of her fall to the ground during a 2020 speaking engagement. A snarky reaction read, “Tripping on all her BULLS–T!!!

Another person said, “Just remember how she tried so hard to make Whitney think she was safe with her. Two faced back stabber.”

Winfrey’s story coincided with the news of famed music executive Clive Davis’ passing. A theorist wrote, “It’s almost like she wanted to shift focus…but why.”

The 94-year-old discovered and launched 19-year-old Houston’s career by signing her to Arista Records in 1983. He admitted that he knew her addiction had reached a low point in 2001 and spoke about failed interventions.