‘OMG’: Trump Abruptly Stops Rally After a Sudden Medical Scare That Sends Staff Scrambling —Then the ‘Funeral Music’ Request Leaves People Uneasy

Donald Trump tends to leave an impression on everyone he meets. Some men roll their eyes at his ego-filled boasts, while some women visibly stiffen when his comments drift into what he frames as playful charm.

Either way, those reactions rarely stay private — cameras are usually rolling, giving the public a front-row seat to how people respond to the president in real time.

This time, however, what started as a routine appearance at a rally quickly took a turn as panic began to ripple through a room of supporters gathered at a manufacturing facility.

Donald Trump asks the crowd a bizarre question just after a woman faints during his speech at a MAGA rally. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

As Trump complained about California Gov. Gavin Newsom and having to use the thirty minutes into his speech, a woman behind him fainted, and it was all caught on camera.

A woman wearing a red shirt that read “Freedom” and a bedazzled jean hat was seen turning to her left as she and another woman appeared to rub the back of a third woman off camera.

The third woman, wearing a grey and black shirt, drifted back and forth before tumbling down in the stands. Everyone immediately went into panic mode, waving their hands in the air to get the attention of medics on the side of the stage, while Trump continued speaking to the crowd about “Newscum.”

Once he turned around and finally noticed the commotion behind him, he paused and stared for a few moments before asking the room, “You have a doctor in the house, please? Doctor.”

Trump’s mouth said, “Take your time, please” but his expression said, “How DARE you?!”

As the commotion continued on for several minutes, Trump said, “We have all the time — these are great people,” while adding that they wait “hours and hours” to see him.

As the paramedics arrived, Trump said, “First responders are incredible. … Want to play a song?”

He suggested the song “Ave Marie” by Franz Schubert, which is often performed by Luciano Pavarotti.

“Do you think the people backstage are listening to me?” he continued, “How about a Maria? Well, because she is going to be OK. How about putting it in right now? ‘Ave Maria,’ if they are listening. ‘Ave Maria’ by Pavarotti.”

The drama went on for more than five minutes, as other patrons fanned the woman with flyers and two medics arranged for her to be moved. The crowd behind Trump then turns their backa to the crowd as Dr. Oz helps the woman, who appears to be an elder, stand up.

“She looks great,” the president said at one point, later pointing his finger toward the door to say, “Get her out.”

The elderly woman waved as Trump spoke words that were inaudible, while four to six men surrounded her and later helped her down the stairs. “Not a good subject, it made that lady not feel so good. Anyway.”

Footage from Trump’s speech went viral as fans blasted him for being unaware of his surroundings and not reading the room.

“There’s no situation he can’t make worse or weirder,” replied one user. Several users noted Trump’s song choice. “Funeral music during a medical event,” wrote one. (“Ave Maria” translates to “Hail Mary,” and the song is a Catholic prayer adapted from the biblical Book of Luke and angel Gabriel’s greeting to Mary at the Annunciation.)

“He is the absolute most socially unaware person I have ever seen. He really is just darkness covered in disgusting skin,” added another. Another asked, “Omg, is he going to stand there and sway for half an hour?”

Meanwhile, one noted Trump’s obsession with praise, noting, “He’s just mad that the attention turned away from him.”

Trump had a similar reaction when a man passed out in the Oval Office last November during the signing of an executive order about reducing weight loss drug prices. The former reality star seemed to be the only person in the room who didn’t notice the man fall, and his expression as the man lay on the ground is priceless.

“Overwhelmed in the presence of greatness. He just has that effect on people,” one person wrote.

The picture was also shared on X, as many recall, “A man fainted in the Oval Office today, and Donald Trump couldn’t care less.”

A man fainted in the Oval Office today, and Donald Trump couldn’t care less. pic.twitter.com/BQkR7aXb7O — ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ (@LePapillonBlu2) November 6, 2025

Trump appeared at the rally to support his Republican primary opponent, retired Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein, at a rally in Hebron, Kentucky, one that added fuel to his feud with Kentucky congressman Rep. Thomas Massie for voting against his One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

He ended his speech complaining about the man he calls “the worst,” and said nothing else about the woman who fainted behind him.