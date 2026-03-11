‘Still Can’t Get Over It’: Tight Close-Up of Trump Has Everyone Zooming In on the One Thing He’s Been ‘Desperate to Cover Up’ for Years

Donald Trump wants to be viewed as a tireless president, always working for his country, but behind-the-scenes photos reveal a much more embarrassing story.

The 79-year-old’s family and inner circle have unfettered access to him, meaning candid footage and snapshots are falling through the cracks, and what they have been sharing online is hardly in his favor.

(Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

The public has witnessed the businessman lash out at publications and photographers for not capturing him at his best. In 2025, he whined that Time magazine chose the all-time worst photo of him for their cover.

Trump previously ranted that being photographed from below was unflattering — a fact many who viewed his sagging neck skin agreed with — and that his thin wisps of hair had “disappeared” by the sun in the outdoor portrait.

Therefore, when new images of Trump’s hair began circulating online, people had more questions about what was atop his head. President Trump held a press conference on Monday where he claimed that the U.S. military operation against Iran would be over “very soon,” but not soon enough for Americans.

Aside from his reckless rhetoric, viewers online were more focused on his hair.

“What in the Bride of Frankenstein is going on with this creamsicle hair?!” said one shocked person. A second noted, “That’s his new toupee. I noticed it a month ago.”

Others joked, “It looks like Angel Hair pasta! Think that was the best description” and “70 years this man has had the same hair they still can’t get over it lol”

Trump again expressed frustration with people who were attempting to sabotage his image, pleading with photographers to make him look thin for once at a Kennedy Center retreat in January. But his complaints never seem to be launched at his family, at least not in public.

However, Don Jr., in particular, enjoys garnering attention by promoting his father’s political endeavors. It’s because of him that critics have renewed reason to troll the senior citizen.

Donald Trump says his TIME Magazine cover may be the “worst picture of all time”:



“They “disappeared” my hair… I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out.” pic.twitter.com/FFQbEzpyZp — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 14, 2025

Don’s 2024 snapshot of Trump drafting a tweet from the back seat of a car he was riding in is recirculating for all the wrong reasons. He captioned the Instagram post “Mean tweets world peace… LFG!!! Let’s see what kind of country we actually live in. If we don’t defeat the communist show trials now, we may be past the point of no return.”

Hecklers would say he was right about reaching a “point of no return”; only their context is focused on Trump’s appearance. The first things people noticed about the president are all things he would prefer they turn a blind eye to.

For instance, one reaction reads, “He can barely read the print. Holding phone away from his face, eyes are squinting & mouth open.” A second takeaway states, “Two things. 1. His hands are small and swollen. 2. He’s greasy.”

A third person zoomed in and asked, “What is that behind his head?” They were seemingly referring to the gel used to slick back Trump’s hair. A fourth individual observed, “His face doesn’t look quite as orange as usual! Lots of glob in his nasty hair. Little hands, fat fingers!”

The topic of his combover prompted a fifth reader to write, “Ivana talked him into a scalp reduction because he hated his growing bald spot. It went horribly wrong, and he dragged her by the hair in fury. He’s desperate to cover up the scar and the baldness around it.”

Ivana Trump was married to the real estate developer from 1977 to 1990. They share children Don Jr., Ivanka and Eric. In her divorce deposition, the former fashion designer claimed that Trump attacked her after undergoing the procedure to reduce the bald spot at the crown of his head.

Trump’s hair is all sorts of screwed up in there pic.twitter.com/tHpF3GL2AQ — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) February 25, 2026

Reporter Harry Hunt III wrote in his book “Lost Tycoon: The Many Lives of Donald J. Trump” that he experienced “nagging headaches caused by the shrinking of the scalp, and the pain of the initial incision.” Trump allegedly targeted Ivana because she recommended her plastic surgeon for the procedure.

Trump’s former “closest friend,” Jeffrey Epstein, also alleged the New York native went under the knife to combat baldness in bombshell recordings that surfaced in 2024. The president denies his history with the deceased financier but has admitted to trying to hide his bald spot for years.