‘That’s Disgusting’: Chrissy Teigen’s Lack of Table Manners In Video of John Legend Serving Her Food Leaves Trolls Fuming

Chrissy Teigen’s wish is John Legend’s command – at least when it comes to In-N-Out food.

The model shared two videos of the meal her Grammy-award-winning husband cooked to satisfy her craving for the California fast food restaurant.

In Teigen’s June 17 Instagram posts, Legend can be seen as he held up a plate with food items that looked similar to signature items from In-N-Out’s menu. While the presentation had some fans, including Chrissy, in awe, other fans were distracted by Teigen’s lack of table manners.

Chrissy Teigen slammed for smacking the food that her husband John Legend made for her. (Photo: Chrissyteigen/Instagram).

Proudly showing off his cooking skills in the first video, Legend flaunted his appetizing plate of fries and a burger he made for Teigen.

“Look at this beauty” he said, as his wife panned the camera lens over the food. While Legend got only a sliver of camera time, he still could be seen grinning ear to ear while Teigen admired the dish.

“Oh my goodness are those animal style,” she asked. Then the mother of four and Legend both joked over their bulldog, Dudley’s, hyper reaction to the food. “Look at this guy,” she said, “he’s licking his chops.”

Legend soon responded, “Nooo, Dudley,” to their pup’s excitement. But he wasn’t the only one excited to dig in.

Teigen shared a second video of her off camera enjoying the meal that her husband prepared.

“Oh my God you guys. Whenever I want In-N-Out, John is like ‘I can make it,’” she said in between bites. “And then he does it and makes me animal style fries, with the copycat sauce, American cheese and In-N-Out burger. It’s so good.”

There’s no argument on whether she enjoyed her food based on how loud Teigen was chewing throughout the video. But in her comment section some fans were annoyed by her chow-down session.

One person said, “Stooooop eating and chewing and talking. I’m suuuuuuuuuper annoyed by you in this clip. So rude.”

A second person who felt similar wrote, “Omgoshhhhhh that chewing is going to send me crashing out any second. Can’t watch.”

The mother of four seemed to take no offense to the comment about her chewing with her mouth open. She even responded to the fan and said, “I knowwwww I had no idea it was so smackkky, I will never chew again tbh.”

A third person, however, appeared more agitated with the fact that Teigen didn’t make her own food.



“With all due respect you cannot even make a burger your husband has to make a burger from recipes can we be realistic here you look like a queen you can’t even make a burger that’s disgusting I feel sorry for your kids,” the commenter groused.

In the rest of the carousel post, Teigen shared two pictures of her daughters Luna, 9, and Esti. She also posted another clip of their son, Wren, who turns 2 on June 19.

But in the caption, she rambled on about her husband’s cooking and In-N-Out, which is a place she eats at often.

“I want in n out more often than we leave the house, and unfortunately they are on ZERO food delivery apps, which is a travesty,” she wrote. “Luckily John is always ready to make it from copycat recipes he found online. Hoooo boy it is delicious. Excuse my lip smacking but it’s just that good!! I’ll post the sites he gets the recipes from in my comments below when he shares it with me!!”

The “Green Light” singer ended up sharing the link to the recipe himself in the comments. He used a website called Domestic Superhero, where the creator Allyson shares recipes, DIY projects and travel blogs with her audience.