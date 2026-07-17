‘He’s Going to Kill Someone!’: White House Sparks Outrage with Bizarre AI Cover-Up of Botched Beach Flyover — But Then the Internet Zoomed in and Saw Something Terrifying

The regime change in Washington, D.C., has set off new fears of impending danger to the public.

Instead of heeding voters’ concerns, the White House is doubling down on the saying, “Rules are meant to be broken,” and pushing the boundaries of patriotism.

Hours before Donald Trump addressed the nation on July 16, his administration tweeted, “It’s okay to love America.”

President Donald Trump fell asleep during another public meeting following his speech. Photo credit: Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

The simple message accompanied an AI-generated cartoon image of a U.S. Navy Blue Angel jet flying over a beach where two white couples and two white kids gazed at the aircraft.

The clouds displayed the word “FREEDOM” and an opaque image of the White House.

Users shared the post on social media amid a storm of reactions to the Blue Angels’ July 15 flyover event at a Pensacola, Florida, beach. Bystanders captured the moment multiple jets buzzed overhead.

One of the Blue Angels flew exceptionally close to beachgoers, undercutting the cool sighting with grave concerns.

The spectacle that draws crowds to air shows caused viewers to duck, others to shield their eyes from the sand blown around them, and children to cover their heads and ears.

Many critics online also witnessed the low-pass flight topple a tent and narrowly clear a passage near a lifeguard tower.

The White House completely reimagined what people experienced at the beach, and witnesses did not hold back their punishing reactions.

It's okay to love America. pic.twitter.com/s4PhtQb56q — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 16, 2026

They fired off responses like “You couldnt even use real images cause u cropped out the kids covering their ears” and “The reality is so bad they have to turn it into cartoon to lie to the public.”

Even more people predicted the recklessness would lead to severe consequences. An X user quipped, “The inevitable tragedy waiting to inevitably happen.”

An individual on IG Threads raged, “Sick fks. Those poor kids. They’ll have nightmares for weeks.”

Another condemning note read, “Objecting to the military nearly killing people on a beach in a show of force has nothing to do with loving America and everything to do with the incompetence, recklessness, and abuses of this administration.”

In the regime’s defense, a fan argued, “We locals know. They did these sneak low passes every show we attended there and we’ve been to over a dozen. They shouldn’t apologize for some Karens!!”

Eric Trump, the president’s second son, pushed back against the outrage. He wrote, “Can’t stand the manufactured outrage by the low-T mainstream media. This was undoubtedly the highlight of these people’s day.”

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth recently announced that testosterone levels of “war fighters age 30 and older” will be tested annually.

The assessment is part of his vision for “The High-T Department of War,” which also now includes twice-year physical tests that he has publicly failed in recent months.

Hegseth also reacted to the backlash. He snarked, “The flyovers will continue until morale improves.” His callousness provoked a detractor to remark, “This is real. Pete Hegseth is clearly ABUSING his power.”

Two people wrote, “JD this is a good example of fraud waste and abuse. GI JOKE is going to kill someone because the thinks he is playing a video game” and “Maybe those pilots just got testosterone shots fom Kegsbreath.”

The aerobatic team told the Pensacola News Journal, “During an arrival maneuver, an aircraft flew lower than standard profiles, resulting in a disturbance on the beach that affected civilian chairs and umbrellas.”

It continued, “The safety of our hometown community, spectators, and our pilots is our highest priority,” adding that “team leadership is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the maneuver and conducting a thorough safety review to ensure all operations adhere to strict Navy and FAA safety standards.”

Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao confirmed theories suggesting that no one would be punished with a single tweet: “Flight debrief complete. No reprimands..firings. No problem. That’s the sound of Freedom! Semper fi and Hooyah.”