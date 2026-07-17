‘This Is Crazy!’: Iran Sends Trump a Chilling Message with an Image of Him Lying in a Coffin — But That Doesn’t Compare to the Mind-Blowing Warning Plastered on Top

Donald Trump has beefed with rappers, actors, late-night hosts, and half of Hollywood.

However, nothing has rattled him quite like his ongoing meme war with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Tehran just raised the stakes with a massive new billboard in Islamic Revolution Square showing the president lying dead inside an open black coffin, hair disheveled, hands folded over a red tie, feet pointing straight up.

Iran unveiled a shocking billboard showing Trump in a coffin amid escalating threats. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

White graffiti splashing the English phrase “We Kill Trump” across the casket has social media absolutely losing its mind.

BREAKING: Iran has installed a billboard in the capital Tehran showing US President Donald Trump lying in a coffin. pic.twitter.com/tPDQsMCBrz — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 16, 2026

This is not the first shot fired in this bizarre back-and-forth.

Back in May, according to NDTV, Iran put up a bilingual billboard showing Trump’s mouth stitched shut over an image of the Strait of Hormuz, captioned “The Breaking Point.”

Another Tehran billboard showed a giant fishing net spread across the Persian Gulf with American aircraft, drones, and warships trapped inside like tuna.

A conservative Iranian newspaper even published a hit list of thirteen world leaders, Trump’s face front and center next to Netanyahu and Keir Starmer. (The United States and Israel acted on their own hit list on Feb. 28, the first day of the war, by assassinating dozens of top Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.)

Trump has clapped back plenty in his own way, too, mostly through Truth Social rants and press conference meltdowns rather than billboards.

In April, he posted, “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F—kin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Recently, he posted on Truth Social, “1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME!”

Social media has been serving up commentary nonstop.

Instead of graffiti and propaganda art, his weapon of choice is all caps posts and off-the-cuff jabs at Tehran’s leadership, and fans on both sides keep screenshotting every exchange like it’s a heavyweight title fight.

“Lmao FBI putting everyone on a list who likes this post,” one X user cracked. Another posted, “Images like these make Trump seek nuclear codes.” One tweet read, “In coming missiles to take the billboard out.”

“They have money to do that but look at the country,” someone else wrote.

“All this D—k Riding for Trump is Crazy , bruh don’t give af about yall and is not gonna let yall come to the White House calm down,” another user fired it off. One person laughed, “And he thinks they want a peace deal LMAO.”

“Great! Now, this is gonna piss off that orange st-stain even more!” one wrote.

“Black people, Iran already said we’re good. Mind y’all business,” someone else chimed, capping off a thread that racked up thousands of likes.

“Nowadays I don’t pity Trump. He’s been the architect of his own hate since taking office. On the campaign trail it was different!” one tweet read. As another snapped, “lol do ya blame them?”

While Tehran was busy painting caskets, Trump was busy having his own public unraveling. During a Monday press conference, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked point-blank whether the ongoing bombing campaign was “the new normal.” Trump snapped, accused CNN of being “treasonous,” claimed the network wanted America to lose the war, then stormed straight out of the room while staffers scrambled to clear reporters out behind him.

The meltdowns did not stop there. Trump also contradicted Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who had publicly insisted last month it was illegal to charge tolls on an international waterway like the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump turned around this week and announced the U.S. would slap a 20 percent “reimbursement fee” on ships passing through, making Rubio look like he was talking out of both sides of the administration’s mouth. A day later, Trump humiliatingly reversed course, scrapping the toll and claiming Gulf states would instead be making “trade and investment deals” with the U.S.

Then came the Obama tangent.

Mid-rant about the collapsed Iran framework, Trump suddenly pivoted to blasting his predecessor, calling him “the worst of all” on Iran policy. He looked ready to drop a nasty personal insult, then caught himself mid sentence.

“You know he’s a… well… let’s not say,” Trump said, trailing off. “Let’s leave that for another time.”

The internet filled in the blanks instantly, flooding timelines with guesses about what word he swallowed.

Between the coffin billboard, the CNN blowup, the Rubio reversal and the half-finished Obama insult, Trump’s feud with Iran has stopped looking like foreign policy and started looking like the messiest subtweet war in political history, minus the subtlety.

Every billboard gets a rant, every rant gets a meme, and every meme gets screenshotted a million times before the next one drops, keeping the whole bizarre cycle spinning with no end in sight.