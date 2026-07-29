‘No Way’: Madonna’s Adopted Black Daughter Gets Her First ‘Normal’ Job Working for Someone Who Let People Trash Talk Her Mom

Madonna‘s family\ about to shake up in a major way.

The pop star has always balanced being a mother of six with being a chart-topping artists, taking kids along for concerts and tours.

But one child has kicked off her career with the last person her mother would have expected.

Madonna poses with her adopted Black daughters: (L to R) Mercy, Stella and Estere. (Photo: Madonna/Facebook)

Madonna has two biological children, daughter Lourdes Leon, 29, with ex-boyfriend, Carlos Leon, and son Rocco Ritchie, 25, with director Guy Ritchie.

She adopted four children from Malawi: David Banda, 20, Mercy James, 20, and twin daughters Stella and Estere Ciccone, 13.

According to a July 28 report from the Daily Mail, Mercy is working behind the scenes with Andy Cohen. She will be working on his “Watch What Happens Live” show.

An insider told the outlet that Mercy “is lovely, just the sweetest most adorable girl.”

Fans reacted to the news with skepticism on The Daily Mail.

One hating fan said, “Which she got cause her mom is Madonna. Nepo.”

Someone else responding to the outlet calling it a normal job said, “In NO way is that a normal job.”

A third wrote, “Oh please? Darling Andy wants in on something.”

It’s a decent role for a 20-year-wild with no college degree.

However, it’s unclear how mom feels about this, as Madonna has refused to go on Cohen’s show since its inception in 2009.

The talk show host previously shared what he believed caused her absence. Cohen suspected it stemmed from comments another celebrity guest made about her on the show.

During a 2017 episode of “WWHL,” actress Patti LuPone slammed Madonna’s performance in the 1996 musical drama “Evita.”

LuPone dubbed the singer “a movie killer” as Cohen smiled and nodded along.

On the “How To Fail With Elizabeth Day” podcast, Cohen said that was the catalyst for why Madonna refused to come on the show.

He said she painted him as a troublemaker. “The problem is that a lot of people have slagged Madonna off on my show, and because of that it gets picked up.”

Cohen suggested that Madonna might find him “guilty by association” for sitting next to LuPone smiling as she bashed the singer. He tried to make things right, but it hasn’t been enough to convince her.

He said, “We do have each other’s numbers – and I texted her and I said, ‘You know, I love you so much.’ And she said, ‘You have a funny way of showing it.”

Cohen took it a step further to have his booker and team put together a reel of clips showing him praising Madonna over the years.

He texted the video to her, writing, ‘This is the stuff that doesn’t get reported on.’ And I think it landed very positive.”

He said she appreciated the gesture saying, “Oh my god, that’s so nice. Let’s keep the positivity going, whatever.”

Cohen said Madonna can appear whenever she’s ready, but Mercy’s gig could finally give the pop star a reason to stop by.

It’s not clear what her exact title is, but Madonna and Cohen’s friend Rosie O’Donnell confirmed “Her daughter Mercy works there.”

In a July interview with People, O’Donnell recalled Andy pointing Mercy out backstage.

The actress told the outlet, ‘It’s funny, Andy goes ‘look!’ And I thought he was introducing me to just a staff member.”

“And I was like, ‘Hi, what’s your name?’ O’Donnell recalled. “And she goes, ‘Rosie, it’s Mercy!’ And I was like, ‘Oh my God, what are you doing here?'”

She said Mercy has working with Cohen’s show for over a year.

In her 2023 Vanity Fair cover story, Madonna admitted to struggling in her role as a mother, which he calls her “the toughest battle.”

“Even today, I struggle to understand how to be a mother and do my job,” she said. “Because, no matter what, whoever you are, having children and raising them is a work of art. And no one gives you a manual. You have to learn from your mistakes. It’s a job that requires a lot of time. And it’s tiring because there’s never any rest.”

The “Vogue” singer added that raising children is a work of art.

“And no one gives you a manual. You have to learn from mistakes. It is a profession that requires a lot of time,” she explains. “And it is exhausting because there is never rest.”

Still, Madonna respects and admires her children for embarking on their own careers, in modeling and television.