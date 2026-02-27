‘Y’all Surprised?’: Maduro’s Lawyer Blasts Trump After U.S. Blocks Venezuela From Covering His Legal Fees — As His Nike Tech Mugshot Reignites Online Buzz



The Trump administration has blocked the Venezuelan government from paying former President Nicolás Maduro’s legal fees in his New York federal drug trafficking and weapons case after the Treasury Department’s sanctions office amended a license to bar those payments, according to a court filing from his attorney.

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores — captured by U.S. forces in Venezuela in January and pleading not guilty in federal court — argue the Venezuelan government is obligated to cover his defense costs and that the sanctions interference violates his Amendment right to counsel;but still allows Flores’ legal fees to be paid, and Maduro’s lawyer has asked a judge to restore the original authorization or seek judicial relief if the U.S. does not reverse the decision.

A viral photo of Nicolás Maduro unexpectedly sent a Nike tracksuit flying off shelves and ignited an internet debate over influence and timing. (Photo: AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos, File)

Yet while the legal fight over who will fund his defense unfolds, an unexpected detail from his arrest is making the rounds again. A photo shared by President Donald Trump back in January showing Maduro in custody — handcuffed and wearing a gray Nike Tech fleece tracksuit — instantly went viral, causing a surge in sales for “the ‘Maduro Fit.”

In the snap, Maduro appeared handcuffed, holding a water bottle, with his eyes and ears covered and wearing a gray Nike Tech fleece and matching sweatpants.

Viewers became less concerned about the circumstances and more focused on the loose and relaxed silhouette of his sweatsuit and the unmistakable swoosh centered on his chest.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was wearing a Nike Tech Fleece sweatsuit upon being captured by the U.S. pic.twitter.com/wL19Plxvnm — JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) January 4, 2026

Between the time of his capture, additional photos show Maduro in at least three other outfits, but due to the recent popularity of Nike Tech jackets, that one image is all anyone is talking about.

Within hours of his capture, according to TMZ, the Nike Tech fleece zip-up jacket in the photo was sold out in multiple sizes on Nike’s U.S. website, with larger sizes out of stock in the U.S. and parts of Europe.

Nike declined to comment, but the overlap between the viral moment and the supposed sellout was enough to fuel speculation that the two were connected, even as others argued the tracksuit’s popularity was already well established.

Social media became the loudest arena for that debate, as some users framed the tracksuit’s sudden momentum as politically charged.

“This [is] a MAGA fit now. That’s who bought it,” one follower on The Neighborhood Talk Instagram wrote as reactions poured in.

Others leaned into humor, suggesting the moment had permanently redefined the garment’s reputation.

“Quarter Zips can’t beat an international kidnapping outfit,” another commenter joked. Still, plenty of voices pushed back against the idea that the image had any real impact.

“Mm I doubt it. It’s a Nike tech and Christmas just passed. They were prob already just about sold out. N—gas love a good gray Nike tech,” one post read, capturing the skepticism that ran parallel to the hype.

That pushback extended beyond social media timelines.

Among TMZ readers weighing in on the sellout, one commenter insisted, “This track suit has been the hottest track suit for over a year. It’s not sold out because Maduro wore it.”



“So wait… Nike beat out Adidas, UnderArmor & LuLuLemon by paying the Trump administration $20M to dress Maduro in the Nike-Tech suit that he wore during the kidnapping, proving that anything & everything can be monetized.”

“Y’all surprised? Nike Tech searches are skyrocketing after Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro was captured wearing one — gray set sold out online …but who wore it better?”

Others saw something more deliberate in the styling.

Rapper Plies added his interpretation to the mix with a blunt post that gained traction, writing, “The Nike Tech Suit Wasn’t By Accident. It Was To Suggest That’s What Criminals Wear!!!!!”

Business Insider approached the moment through numbers rather than narrative.

The outlet also analytics firm PeakMetrics, which reported that mentions of Nike Tech on X jumped to more than 5,000 posts per day between Jan. 3 and Jan. 5, compared to roughly 325 daily mentions from November through the end of December. The hoodie itself, priced around $140 in the U.S. and €120 in Europe, quickly climbed to bestseller status as reviews appeared almost immediately after the image went viral.

The timing also collided with a separate cultural conversation already underway online.

In November 2025, TikTok user Jason Gymafi went viral urging young men to move away from Nike Tech sweaters in favor of quarter-zips, framing the shift as a sign of confidence, maturity, and self-respect.

His video, which amassed nearly 30 million views by mid-December, according to USA Today, inspired meetups centered on matcha drinks, minimalist style, and the idea of leveling up one’s image.

In fact, that outlet stated that Google Trends, searches for “Nike Tech” spiked sharply after Trump posted the image.

Trump’s role in shaping the moment was central. By overseeing the operation that led to Maduro’s capture and personally sharing the image, he controlled the first impression seen by millions. The tall framing made the outfit impossible to miss, and the speed of social media did the rest, transforming a serious development into a pop-culture benchmark almost instantly.

In the end, the sold-out tracksuit reflects how attention works now.