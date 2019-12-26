Colin Kaepernick’s Nike Air Force 1s Sell Out in Less Than a Day

Colin Kaepernick‘s Air Force 1s, the pair he was seen wearing during his much talked about workout last month, hit the market on Monday, Dec. 23.

But some might’ve noticed that they’re already sold out on Nike’s website, and there aren’t any pairs left on the company’s SNKRS app either.

Colin Kaepernick’s Nike shoes sold in less than a day, according to reports. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images)

The Colin Kaepernick x Nike Air Force 1s come in black leather, with a white midsole and a black Nike swoosh.

They also have a drawing of Kaepernick’s face on the heel, as well as the date “08 14 16” on the right shoe’s sole.

That date represents the first time Kaepernick staged a protest in the NFL by sitting for the national anthem as a member of the San Francisco 49ers. The first time he knelt for the anthem was on Sept. 1, 2016.

By the end of that season, Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the 49ers and hasn’t played in the NFL since.

Many said he was blackballed for protesting. But it seemed he had a chance to return to the league when the NFL set up a workout in Flowery Branch, Georgia last month and invited scouts.

However, the 32-year-old moved the workout to nearby Riverdale, Georgia, at Charles Drew High School because he wanted more transparency.

As for the shoes, there might be a chance some brick-and-mortars still have some. And they’re still available for purchase on sites like StockX, where consumers bid. The shoes are on the site Stadium Goods as well, where they go for $205.00.

Nike and Kaepernick have made quite a bit of noise since partnering a while back.

For example, in September of 2018, the company released a commercial titled “Dream Crazy,” which the quarterback narrated. And it won an Emmy for Best Commercial in September of this year.

In a statement, Nike explained why they chose to work with Kaepernick and release the sneakers, and a spokesman said it all has to do with the influence he has.

“Nike partnered with a collective of collaborators to design an AF1 that connects to their life personally,” a spokesperson told CNN. “Colin was identified because we believe his voice and perspective inspire many generations on and off the field.”