Colin Kaepernick Teams Up Again with Nike on Activist Legacy Apparel Collection

Colin Kaepernick and Nike are partnering up again — this time it’s for the launch of a new apparel collection promoting his legacy as a former NFL star turned activist.

London-based artist Joy Yamusangie is collaborating with Kaepernick to illustrate his transition on a limited-edition T-shirt for $50 and a hoodie for $80 on the Nike website — with both items available through the site starting on Oct. 27.

Colin Kaepernick (Photo via Instagram @kaepernick7)

Yamusangie finds inspiration in painting to create pieces that reference various subjects, specifically, “duality of everyday life in the UK and their African Heritage.“

Art and Sports

“Colin Kaepernick is a man of the people. Over the years, he’s proved his devotion to social change through sports, education, and equality. This product capsule serves as a reminder and an invitation to push toward an equitable future,” officials with Nike are quoted as saying.

RELATED STORY: Nike Adds New Partners to Multi-Year $40 Million Commitment to the Black Community

“The imagery of the photoshoot represents the visual symbolism chosen by artist Joy Yamusangie. Each illustration carries its own significance that reflects Kaepernick’s journey as an athlete, philanthropist, and activist. Colin surrounds himself with elements of youthfulness, revolution, hope, community, and ambition.”

Nike and Colin Kaepernick have a business relationship that began in 2018 when Nike featured Kaepernick in a prominent advertising campaign.

The campaign, with the tagline “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything,” featured Kaepernick’s face and a message about his activism and beliefs. Through Nike’s involvement with Kaepernick, the sports apparel giant was seen as issuing an endorsement of Kaepernick’s protests against racial injustice and police brutality.

Nike indeed sacrificed its branding, having its stock value experience a slight decline when the ad dropped on the following opening market day, The Street reported. However, it faced significant backlash from consumers who felt betrayed by Nike, which caused their clients to burn their clothes and sneakers publicly.

READ FULL STORY HERE.