‘Holy Crap’: Trump’s Stiff Walk Caught on Camera, and the Replay Makes the Noticeable Drag Harder to Ignore

Donald Trump wanted his bold claims about the “nation’s independence and excellence” and more to shine during his recent address — but hecklers stole the spotlight before he stepped to the podium.

In an attempt to shake his confidence and throw him off-script, Trump was humiliated in the one place where he frequently resorts to ranting about his critics and things he doesn’t like: online.

‘I’m CRYINNNNNNNG’: Trump Tries to Shame Democrats Into Praising Him, Orders Woman to Stand — Only for Cameras to Catch the Brutal Reaction He Never Saw

Prior to the Feb. 24 event, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated, “In one year, President Trump has turned our country around from the brink of disaster, and he will rightly declare the State of Our Union is strong, prosperous, and respected.”

His “superstar” staffer also bragged, “President Trump will proudly tout his Administration’s many record-breaking accomplishments, and also lay out an ambitious agenda to continue bringing the American Dream back for working people.”

The spectacle marks Trump’s third joint session before Congress, his first since returning to office in January 2025.

“The Democrats,” using a sense of humor, had other plans. The parody X account for the Republican Party’s rivals drew attention to an AI-enhanced video of 79-year-old Trump during a past golf outing.

In the seconds-long clip, the president awkwardly hoists himself out of a golf cart, and just as he begins to take a few steps, his right leg appears to drag. He then gives it a little kick before he keeps moving, a friend nearby watching closely.

“Here’s Trump’s actual level of athleticism btw,” read the caption on X. A humored detractor responded, “That left leg did NOT want to participate!” having zoomed in on the senior citizen’s foot that was pointed inward and out of sync with the left as he struggled to regain a normal stride.

He looks like a toddler with a full diaper. — Big Terry (@BigTerry93) February 24, 2026

“That right leg is dead wood he’s swinging around like a log since his first stroke,” said a second user. Another said, “Holy crap.”

The administration has denied speculation claiming that Trump has dementia or has suffered a stroke despite his increased slurring of words, his perceived “sundowning,” and general inability to maintain a stream of coherent thoughts.

Others zoomed in further, noting more about his appearance, wondering if he had a “wooden leg” while poking fun at his “bowling pin physique.”

To counter reports about Trump being in great shape, one critic joked, “Man skipped leg day, every day.”

Sarcastic defenders wrote things like, “He’s obviously doing the Humpty Dance!” and remarked, “No idea how those puffy cankles can support that much mass.”

The mockery of Trump was a response to the AI video he touted of himself as a hockey player battling and attacking the Canadian hockey team during their match against Team USA at the Winter Olympics.

The made-up clip shows Trump aggressively shoving two Canadian players to the ice and punching another one in the face with “Eye of the Tiger” by the American rock band Survivor playing over it.

BREAKING: Trump gets blindsided by Fox News with brutal poll showing 60% disapproval heading into his State of the Union.



Even Fox can’t hide it anymore. pic.twitter.com/RpI4NVLLVB — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) February 23, 2026

However, not everyone was amused. An annoyed user quipped, “You’re proud of this post, aren’t you? ‘Tomorrow, I will not be sitting at the grown up table, I’ll be at the kids table.’ Wtf is wrong with these people? It’s the state of the union. There’s only one union.”

Voters and politicians rallied together to boycott the State of the Union hours before Trump uttered a single word. Even his own family members, like Mary Trump, his niece, advised people not to tune in because “Donald is going to lie brazenly, egregiously, desperately, and often.”

Even more people agreed that he had long “lost the plot.” The address will be broadcast by cable networks beginning at at 9 p.m. in the nation’s capital.