‘He Looks…Defeated’: Trump’s White House Exit Turns Strange After a Curious Gesture at His Leg — Then He Heads to a Closed Door That Raises More Questions

From late-night rants to suspicious health reports, a new White House video is now amplifying concerns, with viewers openly asking what may have changed.

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 23: U.S. President Donald Trump arrive at an Angel Families remembrance ceremony held in the East Room at the White House February 23, 2026 in Washington, DC. The term “Angel Families” is used to describe people who have lost a relative to a crime committed by an undocumented immigrant. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

‘Watch Him … Dragging His Leg’: Trump’s Crooked Walk Looks Ordinary — Until Viewers Notice His Hand Reaching Out for the Person Closest to Him

Trump hosted a meeting on Feb. 23 for “angel families,” a term the MAGA set uses to describe people who’ve had a loved one killed by an immigrant who was in the country illegally.

The remembrance Angel Family Day ceremony was held at the White House. The video shows the former “Apprentice” star having trouble getting out of his seat. He places his hands on his knees and slowly rises before adjusting his suit jacket and patting his leg as if urging himself forward.

He then turns around to address the crowd one final time to say, “Thank you,” before walking up two or three steps to the podium. Many noticed his support grip on the right side of the podium before he walked around it and clapped. Pulling one of his signature moves, Trump pointed at someone in the crowd before swaying left and right while walking down the hallway towards a closed door.

After the video was shared on X, people reacted with comments regarding Trump’s seemingly failing health. Several noted that the president looked unwell, with one user replying, “He looks old, tired and defeated!”

“His brain isn’t braining. His body isn’t bodying,” a second commentator replied.

“This is what happens when your GPS and your legs aren’t on speaking terms,” joked another. “Walking confidently into a wall or a locked door is a specialized skill only presidents and toddlers have mastered.”

A more concerned person noted, “That’s… not a good look. Hope he’s alright, something feels seriously off here.”

“If this were any other public official, people would be demanding answers immediately,” noted one.

One X user asked the platform to weigh in. “There have been rumors of him not being well for a while. @grok what is wrong with Trump?”

However, Grok gave an incorrect answer, claiming, “Nothing’s seriously wrong with Trump beyond being 79,” though the White House has announced his diagnosis for chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), a common, treatable, and generally benign condition causing blood to collect in the leg veins.

Trump’s administration has yet to confirm any further health concerns beyond his swollen ankles, severely bruised and heavy eyes as signs of a so-called “healthy person.” But pictures always tell the truth before they can scramble to release a statement.

Another joked that Trump was starting to look more like his mother, Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, and shared a meme of her with a curious hairdo similar to her son’s. “Dejected, demented, low energy, Trump is looking more like his mother every single day.”

Its seems he’s keeping a tight leash on releasing information about his health, even after the New York Times analysis was published last November.

The piece noted the president’s light schedule, with fewer appearances and noticeable “signs of wear,” and added that he shaved nearly 40 percent off his normal schedule compared to his first term in the White House, from 2017 to 2021.

Trump ran back to his Truth Social platform and had a meltdown disputing the claim that he was in anything but perfect health.

“Radical Left Lunatics in the soon-to-fold New York Times did a hit piece on me that I am perhaps losing my Energy, despite facts that show the exact opposite,” he wrote last November. “They know this is wrong, as is almost everything that they write about me, including election results, ALL PURPOSELY NEGATIVE.”

“There will be a day when I run low on Energy,” he continued. “It happens to everyone, but with a PERFECT PHYSICAL EXAM AND A COMPREHENSIVE COGNITIVE TEST (‘That was aced’) JUST RECENTLY TAKEN, it certainly is not now!”

Perhaps Feb. 23 is the day that Trump was speaking of.



