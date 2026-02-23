‘Amber Stained His Reputation’: Johnny Depp’s Safe Haven Gesture Toward ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Eric Dane Forces People to Have a Change of Heart

Eric Dane’s battle with ALS highlighted his incredible strength, resilience, and the support offered to him in his time of need. The beloved star from hit shows like “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Euphoria” revealed in April 2025 that he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a progressive nervous system disease that causes loss of muscle control.

After months of medical appointments and uncertainty, Dane publicly shared the diagnosis, later admitting the three letters followed him from the moment he woke up each morning. By June, he had lost the use of his right arm.

Behind the scenes, support was arriving in unexpected ways.

“My left side is functioning, my right side has completely stopped working,” Dane said in an ABC News interview. “I feel like maybe a couple more months and I won’t have my left hand either. It’s sobering.”

Days after his passing, a source confirmed that fellow actor Johnny Depp opened one of his Los Angeles homes to Dane, setting up what was described as a pay-what-you-can arrangement.

“Eric [had] one less thing to worry about. [He was] “living basically rent-free in one of the homes Johnny owns above the Sunset Strip. He told Eric to pay whatever he could — or couldn’t — for rent,” according to an alleged insider, as told to Page Six.

The property, located above the Sunset Strip, became a refuge at a time when the physical and financial toll of ALS was mounting.

The goal for the “Edward Scissorhands” star was simple: remove one looming pressure so his friend could focus on his health.

The two actors met years ago through mutual friends, and as Dane’s condition progressed, Depp stepped in quietly.

Dane’s final months were marked by increasing physical limitations. He required round-the-clock care, with shifts divided among nurses and family.

His wife, Rebecca Gayheart — who had filed to dismiss their divorce in March — remained by his side. In a December essay, she explained that there were gaps in coverage she personally filled. Friends and colleagues also rallied, offering resources and connections after Dane went public with his diagnosis.

Dane died on Thursday, Feb. 19, at age 53. His family said he spent his final days “surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world.” They described his fight as courageous and noted his commitment to advocacy and research throughout his illness.

Depp’s gesture was not an isolated one. The actor reportedly extended a similar flexible rent offer to Mickey Rourke after Rourke faced housing issues earlier this year. According to a source, Rourke has not accepted. Reps for the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor, Dane and Rourke, did not respond to requests for comment.

The Entertainment Tonight followers weighed in, as many praised the loyalty behind his move, writing, “What a TRUE friend? God bless and rewards him richly.”

Another added, “I am pretty sure that Johnny Depp did not want this information made public. It’s OK to help someone without letting the public know.”

Others reflected more broadly, with one writing, “Johnny always opens his homes to those in need, even to those who once betrayed him.” Commentators also compared Deep’s actions to a former scandal that nearly destroyed his reputation in Hollywood for years.

“We have been knowing Johnny is a good man. Amber Turd stained his reputation. But real ones know JD is good, not perfect but good,” one wrote.

Another said, “I think that’s what won him the trial tbh, he was more than willing to go ‘look, I’m not perfect, yes I did that, and it was wrong, but I most definitely did not do this,” one commenter wrote.

Still, the goodwill does not erase Depp’s complicated public image.

His highly publicized legal battle with ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, reshaped how many in the industry and beyond view him. In a recent interview, the “Blow” actor acknowledged feeling betrayed by people close to him during that period, describing loyalty as something he values deeply but felt was not always returned.

Depp sued Heard in 2019 over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she wrote. Although she did not name him, the actor argued the piece implied he was her abuser and damaged his reputation and career, including costing him roles in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise.

During the 2022 trial, he denied ever assaulting Heard or “any woman” and claimed her allegations were false. A jury ultimately found that Heard defamed him and awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, later reduced under Virginia law.

Acts of kindness do not cancel out controversy, nor do they rewrite history.

But in the case of Dane, Depp’s decision to offer his home to provide tangible relief during an unforgiving illness is a beautiful sense of heart. In the end, it gave a friend one less thing to worry about — and that, sometimes, is the quietest headline of all.