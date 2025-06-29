‘I’m Gonna Throw You Into That Candle’: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Eric Dane Reportedly Threatened a Man Before Nearly Coming to Blows with Actor Dax Shepard During Explosive Confrontation

Dax Shepard recently shared a wild story about how a heated confrontation at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting nearly a decade ago blossomed into one of Hollywood’s most unexpected friendships.

The actor and podcast host opened up about the time he and “Grey’s Anatomy” star Eric Dane almost came to blows during what was supposed to be a healing and supportive environment, revealing a tale that perfectly captures how sometimes the most volatile beginnings can lead to the strongest bonds.

Eric Dane (above) and Dax Shepard almost fought at an AA meeting over a timer but became close friends afterward. (Photo of Eric Dane by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Prime Video)

The dramatic encounter unfolded when both actors were attending the same AA meeting, each grappling with their own sobriety journey.

According to Shepard’s account on a recent episode of his “Armchair Expert” with guest Brad Pitt, the tension began when Dane became frustrated with another meeting attendee who had been brought by someone and was monopolizing the conversation time.

“Eric Dane, who I now f—king love, I have such a sweetness for him, but when we first were around each other, it was not good. He threatened a dude in the meeting, and I said, ‘Let’s go, mother—ker,” the host said.

The confrontation reached its boiling point when Dane directed his anger toward the person managing the timer.

“If you hit that timer again, I’m gonna f—king throw you in that candle,” Dane reportedly threatened, his frustration clearly reaching a breaking point after the timer had sounded seven times during the disruptive attendee’s lengthy monologue.

Shepard, immediately stepped in to defend the individual.

“Let’s go, motherf—ker,” the “Parenthood” actor challenged Dane, transforming what should have been a peaceful gathering into the prelude to a parking lot showdown. The two actors stepped outside, ready to settle their differences with their fists rather than words.

Just as the situation was about to turn physical, their shared sponsor intervened, stepping between the two heated actors and preventing what could have been an embarrassing brawl in an AA meeting parking lot. This timely intervention not only stopped a potential fight but set the stage for what would become a meaningful friendship built on mutual understanding and shared struggles.

The story has since become a source of both entertainment and controversy among fans and followers on social media.

When E! News shared the story on their social media platforms, reactions were mixed, with some finding humor in the situation as others questioned the appropriateness of sharing such personal details from what should be anonymous meetings.

“Dax always looks like he is ready,” one Facebook user commented, highlighting Shepard’s reputation for having an edgy personality.

Another observer chimed in with their prediction about how it might have gone: “I can just see DAX he would lose Eric’s too great.”

However, not all responses were lighthearted. Several fans expressed concern about the violation of anonymity that is fundamental to AA meetings.

“The second A is for anonymous, leave it be,” one person wrote, pointing out the problematic nature of publicly discussing AA experiences.

The criticism continued on Instagram, where users were more direct in their disapproval.

“I know they’re friends but hopefully Eric Dane was okay with him sharing that story. it’s called AA for a reason,” one commenter noted, while another simply stated, “So much for anonymous huh.”

Despite initial hostility, Shepard and Dane have spoken openly about their contentious first meeting ultimately brought them together.

Reflecting on a pivotal moment in their relationship during a recent podcast, the “Idiocracy” actor recounted Shepard acknowledging his remarks during a group session, admitting, “I hated you for so long, but I’ve come to really love you.”

The comic said he felt the same way, recognizing their shared struggles and mutual interests, including a passion for cars.

Their friendship has been a source of strength amidst personal challenges. Shepard has openly discussed ongoing substance abuse issues, while Dane recently revealed his diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in April after extensive testing.

Dane’s ALS diagnosis has also brought changes to his personal life.

In June, he made a red carpet appearance with director Janell Shirtcliff at the “Countdown” premiere, sparking confusion among fans who were unaware of their relationship status after his wife Rebecca Gayheart dismissed her divorce petition from the actor in March. Despite this, Dane and Gayheart maintain a supportive co-parenting friendship for their daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13.