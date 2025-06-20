‘Thought He Was Married with Two Daughters?’: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Eric Dane Goes Public with Second Woman Months After Estranged Wife Filed to Dismiss Divorce Petition

Longtime actor Eric Dane has fans doing double-takes after stepping out publicly with his new girlfriend, leaving many wondering what happened to his marriage.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” star, best known for his role as Mark Sloan aka “McSteamy,” made his red carpet debut with director Janell Shirtcliff at the “Countdown” premiere in Los Angeles on June 18, marking his first public appearance since revealing his ALS diagnosis just months earlier.

The surprise appearance has ignited social media confusion among followers who thought the 52-year-old actor was still married to his wife of over two decades.

Fans say ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Eric Dane is reportedly living out the storyline of his character McSteamy in real life. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Dane’s public outing with Shirtcliff highlights a complicated period in his personal life, as he continues battling his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diagnosis with an evolving relationship, in addition to recent developments with his estranged wife Rebecca Gayheart.

“The two have been in an on-and-off relationship for over three years and care deeply for each other,” an insider revealed to “Entertainment Tonight” about Dane and Shirtcliff’s connection, adding, “Eric asked Janell to be there for him during this time, and she wanted to show up for him.”

The source further explained that the couple is “extremely close and mean a great deal to one another,” suggesting their bond has deepened during this challenging period in Dane’s life.

But she isn’t the only lady in his life. Between Feb. and May of this year, Dane was spotted with another woman named Priya Jain, who was apparently “blindsided” by his new relationship, according to Page Six. The two have been photographed together on multiple dates since meeting last summer and becoming “exclusive” right after his diagnosis in November 2024.

The confusion surrounding Dane’s relationship status stems from a series of legal maneuvers that occurred earlier this year.

Gayheart, who originally filed for divorce from Dane in February 2018 citing irreconcilable differences, made the surprising decision to formally request dismissal of her divorce filing in March 2025, according to People.

Both parties signed off on the documents, effectively halting their seven-year divorce proceedings. This legal development came just one month before Dane publicly announced his ALS diagnosis, leading many to believe the couple had reconciled romantically.

However, the reality appears more nuanced than a simple reconciliation.

While Dane and Gayheart have indeed grown closer as friends and co-parents to their daughters Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13, their relationship appears to have evolved into a supportive friendship rather than a romantic partnership.

In a June interview with “Good Morning America’s Diane Sawyer, Dane became emotional while discussing his relationship with Gayheart, explaining how they have “managed to become better friends and better parents.” He even described his estranged wife as “probably my biggest champion, my most stalwart supporter.”

Dane and Gayheart’s journey has been marked by various challenges over their two decades together.

The former couple first met in 2003 and married in Las Vegas the following year. Their relationship weathered several storms, including a leaked private video in 2009 and Dane’s stint in rehab for pain medication addiction in 2011. Despite these life challenges, they maintained their family unit until Gayheart’s 2018 divorce filing, though they continued to co-parent amicably and were even spotted holding hands during a family vacation to Mexico in 2023.

When “Entertainment Tonight” posted a video of Dane and Shirtcliff’s red carpet appearance on Instagram, the response from followers highlighted the widespread confusion about his relationship status.

“Sad but thought he was married with 2 daughters,” one person commented, while another asked, “Girlfriend? When did he get divorced?”

A third follower noted, “I thought Rebecca was still with him? That’s what was reported this week.”

The confusion was clarified by someone else who explained, “They are not divorced. Rebecca dismissed the divorce papers after finding out about Eric’s diagnosis. They are still good friends but not in a relationship.”

This clarification captures the essence of Dane’s current situation.

While he remains legally married to Gayheart, their relationship has transformed into a supportive friendship focused on their children’s wellbeing and his health battle. Gayheart has emerged as one of his strongest advocates during his ALS journey, while Shirtcliff provides romantic companionship during this difficult time.

The actor’s ALS diagnosis has undoubtedly shifted priorities for everyone involved. Dane first began experiencing symptoms about a year and a half ago with weakness in his right hand, and the progressive nervous system disease has brought his family closer together in unexpected ways. Despite the complexity of his personal relationships, Dane continues working, with plans to film Season 3 of “Euphoria” while managing his condition.

As Dane navigates this new chapter with ALS, his support system includes both the mother of his children and his current romantic partner, creating a modern family dynamic built on compassion, understanding, and shared commitment to his wellbeing.