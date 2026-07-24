‘Wow, Never Would Have Recognized’: Actor Johnny Deep Trades In His Famous Hearthrob Looks for a Shocking New Transformation

A former hearthrob has gone viral after transforming his look in a viral video circulating online.

A scruffy drifter isn’t the first image that comes to mind when people think of when looking at Johnny Depp, who was labeled the “Sexist Man Alive” twice.

Over the past four decades, the actor has built a career by disappearing into unforgettable characters.

Actor Johnny Depp makes shocking transformation as fans revisit his ability to disappear into his moviie roles. (Photo by Hoda Davaine/Getty Images for the Red Sea International Film Festival)

Depp often takes his transformations a step further. He buries himself under makeup and prosthetics for 1990s roles like the Mad Hatter in “Alice in Wonderland” and “Edward in Edward Scissorhands.”

However, in projects like “21 Jump Street,” “Cry-Baby,” and “Public Enemies,” he melted fans hearts with his dark hair, beard and other natural facial features.

The 63-year-old abandoned his signature boyish charm for another drastic transformation.

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On Thursday, July 23, the “Pirates of the Carribean” star made fans do a double take after at the San Diego Comic-Con.

Onlookers watched Depp emerge from a mock storefront covered in snow. He wore gray hair, a long blue Victorian-style coat, a top hat, and carried a cane. He also kept a grouchy expression to stay in character.

The stunt promoted Depp’s upcoming film, “Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol,” which arrives in theaters on Nov. 13.

“Do you not have jobs? It seems you have a lot of spare time. Why are you here? Where are we?” he said to the crowd dressed as Ebenezer Scrooge.

Depp was not only greeted by fans, but also fake carolers singing outside the Ebenezer store. Staying in character, he screamed “stop,” before taking time to glare at the crowd, which then cheered him on.

Johnny Depp has appeared as Ebenezer Scrooge outside of the Ebenezer store | #SDCC ‘26 pic.twitter.com/jBekzhHmB1 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) July 23, 2026

A parton later yelled “Have a good day,” to which Deep responded as Scrooge, “What’s so damn good about it?”

Someone later said, “Good day to you Mr. Scrooge,” to which Deep responded as Scrooge, “What’s so bloody good about it?”

Another person in the crowd screamed, “Merry Christmas, Mr. Scrooge.” The actor slowly replied, “Don’t ever say that again.”

Depp even took a jab at President Donald Trump’s love for tariffs while arguing with another performer over garlands hanging from the gate.

“That’s on my property, which means that I own it,” Depp said, “And you’re paying tax on it being there, ’cause everybody has to pay all that stuff. Putting tariffs on the gate.”

In another clip, after Depp asked again “Who are you?” and “Why are you here?” the crowd erupted with someone saying “We love you,” which caused Depp to break character by smiling.

Walking back through his doorway, he scrunched up his face and said, “I can only say you’re very, very strange people.”

In true Scrooge fashion, he said, “Humbug,” before closing the door.

Depp continued to wear the look onstage during the Collider’s Directors on Directing panel. The transformation was so believable that some people didn’t even recognize the Oscar-nominated actor.

No tiene ningún sentido el increíble rango actoral que tiene Johnny Deep. pic.twitter.com/1H9uc1CJr8 — V (@V_Vendett4) July 24, 2026

One person wrote, “Wow, never would have recognised Johnny Depp, launching his new film ‘Ebenezer’.”

Someone else who felt similar typed, “I never would have guessed that was Depp.”

Another person complimented his ability to disappear in his roles, they said, “Such a chameleon.” A fourth person swooning over his looks said, “Gorgeous man.”

This isn’t the first time someone’s thought of him as a heart throb.

In 2003, People magazine named in the Sexiest Man Alive, and he received the title again in 2009.

Johnny Depp in A Nightmare on Elm Street pic.twitter.com/8z0FB3fksb — Freddy Krueger (☥𝐃𝐁) (@FreddyKruegerDB) March 26, 2026

Depp seemingly owes his entire acting career to his good looks. He went to an audition for Wes Craven’s 1984 film “Nightmare on Elm Street” with a mutual friend.

The actor had no real intentions of making it in the industry as a movie star. He had his eyes set on being a rock star.

With no training, and lack of natural acting skills, Depp bombed the audition and was initially not considered for the role.

But Craven’s daughter and her friend were smitten with him after they saw his photo.

Craven took home headshots of actors from the audition and asked the girls to pick who they wanted in the movie. Both chose Depp.

And the rest is history.