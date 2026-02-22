‘OMG’: Trump Grins, Whispers a Strange Scheme to JD Vance as the Mic Picks It Up — Fans Zoom In and Gasp at What’s in His Left Hand

Critics have long accused Donald Trump of loving two things: attention and anything that glitters.

The gold trim, the gold fixtures, the gilded branding — over time, that aesthetic has fused with a reputation for loving opulence a little too much. So even a lighthearted aside can land heavier than intended.

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 19: U.S. President Donald Trump (R) speaks to U.S. Vice President JD Vance during the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace on February 19, 2026 in Washington, DC. Assembled to raise money for the rebuilding and stabilization of Gaza, Trump’s Board of Peace was formally established on the sidelines of World Economic Forum in January of 2026. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

That context hovered over Thursday’s inaugural Board of Peace meeting in Washington, where delegates from nearly 50 countries gathered, and 27 formally joined the board, DW reported.

The setting was diplomatic and deliberate. Trump, presiding at the front of the room, brought the session to a close with a firm rap of a golden gavel. He turned to Vice President JD Vance, smiling, and delivered a weird line that had viewers asking if he really said that.

“We’ll take it with us,” Trump said, appearing to reference the gavel he had just used.

Vance’s subtle nod and faint smile appeared to land like quiet approval. Moments later, he stood, began greeting attendees, shifted the gavel into his left hand, and walked away with it as if no one noticed.

You can hear one of the leaders ask about the gavel just moments before the clip cuts off. Trump gestures in its direction — and then appears to keep hold of it as he walks away.

That was enough for Thread users to pounce on it when someone posted.

“You can hear him say, we will take it with us after he bangs the gavel. What a grifter,” one person wrote.

Another responded in disbelief: “OMG! Did he just snatch the hammer made of gold with his left hand?”

The speculation quickly turned theatrical.

“This is why he’s not allowed to attend the Olympics – because he would literally go around stealing gold medals from the athletes,” one commenter joked.

Others were less amused.

“Except that it’s a $0.50 piece of wood painted gold and he’s just a klepto,” one user wrote, dismissing both the object and the moment.

Someone else added, “He’s so used to stealing it comes natural to him,” while another branded him “Our ‘Grifter in Thief.’”

The gavel itself remains unseen after he rises, leaving viewers to debate whether the comment was playful bravado or something more literal.

As the online chatter swelled, another clip from the same meeting gained traction.

Roughly two and a half hours into the session, Trump was captured leaning forward in his chair as foreign officials spoke. His head dipped, and his body swayed slightly in a subtle back-and-forth motion. The movement was brief, but zoomed-in edits circulated, with viewers unsure whether he was nodding along or momentarily drifting. In a room designed to project steadiness, even a slight shift became a talking point.

That heightened scrutiny echoes a recent Oval Office tour that also centered on gold.

During a visit with Silicon Valley figures from the “All-In Podcast,” Trump proudly showcased what he described as 24-carat accents around doors, the fireplace, and decorative molding.

“When you have a leader sitting on the one side and the other side, you look at what’s behind, with the lights beaming, and that’s all 24-carat gold and that’s why it just beams,” he told his guests.

Internet observers examined the footage closely and reached their own conclusions.

“It’s all gold-painted polymer. It’s not real gold. It’s as fake as Trump’s tan. $58 at Home Depot, perfect match,” one person posted, linking the décor to a polyurethane molding product.

The comparison undercut the luxury narrative and reinforced the broader perception that presentation sometimes outpaces substance.

Trump, for his part, has made no secret of his preference for gilded touches.

“They didn’t have gold, they didn’t have any gold! And they do now,” he said of the Oval Office redesign, framing it as an upgrade aligned with his interior design sensibilities.

Taken together, the golden gavel remark, the gentle sway during speeches, and the gleaming Oval Office makeover form a pattern that viewers are quick to interpret.