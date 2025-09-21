‘The Felon Is So Stupid’: Trump Bragged About What’s Behind Him Leaving Leaders ‘Speechless,’ But Zoomed-In Clips Prove the Internet Is Undisputed



President Donald Trump’s exclusive Oval Office tour with Silicon Valley’s elite was supposed to showcase the golden renovations he made to the legendary room, but social media detectives had other plans.

The 79-year-old commander-in-chief welcomed venture capitalists Chamath Palihapitiya, David Sacks, and David Friedberg from the popular All-In Podcast for an exclusive glimpse of his golden makeover earlier this month, according to the Daily Beast.

(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Trump beamed with pride as he showcased what he described as his “new and improved Oval Office,” explaining to his tech-savvy guests that world leaders need “time to digest” the opulent transformation when they enter the space.

NEW: Trump shows off the Oval Office to his donors:



"That's all 24-karat gold. That's why it just beams… I just felt it was important for this office to take on a look that was appropriate. It's more representative of what it should be."



He's really working hard to lower… pic.twitter.com/sClxrTyy0R — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) September 19, 2025

However, eagle-eyed viewers had a field day when footage from the Sept. 4 recording surfaced this week.

‘Seriously’: Donald Trump’s Over-the-Top Oval Office Has Fans Cringing, Until a Detail on a Shelf Steals All the Attention

Sleuths on X quickly zeroed in on Trump’s supposedly luxurious additions, particularly the ornate fireplace decorations he claimed were crafted from “very expensive” 24-carat gold.

“It’s all gold painted polymer. It’s not real gold. It’s as fake as Trump’s tan. $58 at Home Depot, perfect match,” one sharp-eyed observer posted, linking the presidential decor to budget-friendly home improvement options.

It's all gold painted polymer. It's not real gold. It's as fake as Trump's tan. $58 at Home Depot, perfect match. pic.twitter.com/XvRrXDcUg2 — Tainted.Saint (@TaintedSaint2) September 21, 2025

During the tour, Trump couldn’t contain his enthusiasm about the lavish renovations.

“This is three outstanding people that really understand the world of Silicon Valley,” he told his billionaire guests, whose combined net worth reaches up to $4 billion.

The president eagerly pointed out his golden accents adorning doors, bookcases, and the fireplace, declaring, “When you have a leader sitting on the one side and the other side, you look at what’s behind, with the lights beaming, and that’s all 24-carat gold and that’s why it just beams.”

The controversy deepened when internet investigators discovered that many of Trump’s ornate trimmings bore a striking resemblance to Ekena Millwork’s “polyurethane appliqué & onlay moulding” available at Home Depot for just $58.07.

This revelation prompted a wave of mockery across social platforms, with users comparing the presidential aesthetic to bargain-basement finds.

“Anyone remember those Home Interior parties in the 80’s? They sold stuff like this and you can find it at Goodwill and at yard sales,” another commenter noted.

Anyone remember those Home Interior parties in the 80's? They sold stuff like this and you can find it at Goodwill and at yard sales. pic.twitter.com/2hgotSqQjS — 𝓝𝓪𝓷𝓪𝓰𝓮𝓭𝓭𝓸𝓷 I AM ANTIFA🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@Nanageddon57) September 20, 2025

Someone else quipped, “Someone spray painted Dollar Store General decor and stuck it up and the felon is so stupid it believes this is real gold. Like the Red Queen and her painted red roses.”

He has a fake painting hanging in one of his places. He's been told it's a fake. He still tells people it's real — Mary Sly (@MaryisSly) September 20, 2025

Trump’s passion for the project was unmistakable as he detailed retrieving paintings from White House storage vaults, some hidden away for over a century. He proudly displayed “original George Washington” artwork alongside pieces depicting Franklin D. Roosevelt to “modernize” the space. The president also moved a Ronald Reagan portrait from the lobby to a prime spot beside the historic Resolute Desk.

Perhaps the most talked-about addition was a strategically positioned gold mirror on the West Wing colonnade, perfectly angled for Trump to catch his reflection while exiting the Oval Office. This particular feature sparked widespread discussion about presidential priorities and personal vanity in public spaces.

Trump enlisted John Icart, a 70-year-old Florida cabinet maker, flying him to Washington aboard Air Force One to recreate the aesthetic flourishes found at Mar-a-Lago.

Yes, I know. The St. Petersburg place looks all right, the WH does not — Бари Барі Barÿ Leslie (@lbary) September 20, 2025

The transformation extended throughout the workspace, with gold trimming adorning ceiling elements, door frames, and even sculpted cherubim. The mantel now displays an impressive collection of golden trophies, vases, and personalized coasters bearing the president’s name.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the controversial makeover, describing it as a “golden office for the golden age” and dubbing the aesthetic “MAGA gold.” She positioned the renovation as befitting America’s renewed prosperity under Trump’s leadership.

The president himself seemed puzzled when asked about previous administrations’ decor choices.

“They didn’t have gold, they didn’t have any gold! And they do now,” he explained matter-of-factly. Trump justified his expensive tastes by emphasizing his real estate background: “I do this stuff because I like it, because basically, I like real estate. And I like building.”

One particularly sarcastic X user captured the absurdity perfectly: “Nah. They raided Ft. Knox and it’s all the gold bars they melted down. He’s never leaving btw.”

The comment encapsulated how Trump’s attempt to project wealth and sophistication instead became a source of widespread amusement and disdain, proving that even presidential power tours aren’t immune to internet fact-checking and ridicule.