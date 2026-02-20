‘OMG!’: Trump Thought His Nastiest Nickname Would Put MTG In Her Place — She Flipped It in Real Time and Dragged the Untouchables Back Into the Room

President Donald Trump appeared to reach for one of his favorite tools — a biting nickname meant to put former ally Marjorie Taylor Greene back in her place and remind everyone who controls the hierarchy. But this time, the ritual didn’t land the way it usually does.

Instead of flinching, Greene absorbed the jab and flipped it in real time, sharpening a fight that’s already been brewing and signaling that the old pressure points don’t hit the way they used to.

Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is refusing to bow to President Donald Trump. (Credit: Getty Images)

Trump has been calling the previous representative for Georgia’s 14th District despicable names for months now ever since Greene broke ranks with Republicans last summer to support the victims of convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and began calling for the release of the Epstein files, something Trump supported on the campaign trail but continually blocked once he got back into office.

With early voting already underway to replace Greene, Trump was heading to Rome, Georgia, in the heart of the district on Thursday, Feb. 19, to deliver an economic speech and visit a local business, according to the White House.

‘World’s Worst Loser’: Trump Thinks He’s Finally Won — Then Spirals on Live Mic and Exposes How Far He Will Go for the Obsession He Can’t Shake

On Monday, Feb. 16, a reporter asked him about the upcoming trip to Greene’s former district, and just the mention of her name seemed to push Trump over the edge, angering him enough to use a vile insult, one he’s been using quite often.

“Well, we have a lot of people that want to take Majorie Traitor Greene’s place and many, many candidates and I have to choose one,” a spiteful Trump bragged while still dissing Greene and clearly forgetting he’s already endorsed a candidate, Lookout Mountain District Attorney Clay Fuller.

“They say whoever I endorse is going to win, but we have a lot of good candidates who want to take her place,” the president boasted.

Greene didn’t take Trump’s jab lying down. In fact she responded so swiftly and succinctly, supporters say Trump still doesn’t know what hit him.

“Him calling me that has become a badge of honor because I’m not in his cult, I refused to bow to his demands to cover up the Epstein files to protect his friends, and I stopped fighting the hardest for a team that intentionally refuses to win,” Greene scathingly wrote in a post on X above a clip of Trump calling her “Traitor.”

Him calling me that has become a badge of honor because I’m not in his cult, I refused to bow to his demands to cover up the Epstein files to protect his friends, and I stopped fighting the hardest for a team that intentionally refuses to win. https://t.co/hUCjXjp1mo — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) February 17, 2026

“I left too. Letting Epstein clients walk free is not America First,” wrote one X user.

“Trump not releasing the epstien files right away will cost us the midterms …..it will also be his legacy,” another observed.

“Omg, between Trump crying that Bill Maher betrayed him and now you crying that Trump betrayed you, it’s almost like y’all are nothing but a bunch of actors in a novela,” another fumed.

But the MAGA sphere has already turned on Greene, and plenty of other non-MAGA voters have taken offense with her past support for Trump and have no sympathy for her change of heart.

“You were in his cult. You caused irreparable damage with your recklessness and rhetoric. Standing up for the Epstein Victims is commendable. But you have a long way to go Marge,” this X user chastised Greene.

Golden Bachelor was even more blunt in a response to Greene’s X post, “Epstein obsession while ignoring your own scandals? Classic deflection. You were all in on the Trump train until the gravy stopped flowing. Now you’re attacking the man who made you relevant. Disgraceful sellout. Real MAGA sees through your fake outrage.”

Greene has remained unflinching in her criticism of Trump since the Epstein scandal reignited scrutiny, openly detailing the closed-door blowups she says followed her refusal to fall in line.

“The reality is the Trump administration is not releasing the information,” Greene said earlier this month on the “Redacted” podcast. “And I got yelled at by the president over this. This is why he called me a traitor.”

MTG: Trump 'yelled' at me over Epstein Files, 'he told me his friends will get hurt'



'Everyone's getting mad at Pam Bondi, but the man at the top is Donald Trump



He's the president and he's the one that was completely against releasing the files' pic.twitter.com/MrVbqKfZjl — RT (@RT_com) February 10, 2026

Greene’s break with Trump did not happen overnight.

For years, she was one of his fiercest defenders, a loyal foot soldier who rarely missed an opportunity to shield him from criticism or amplify his message.

First elected to Congress in 2020 as a staunch Trump ally, Greene stood by him after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and continued backing his hardline positions on immigration, abortion and gun rights. She even shattered decorum during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union addresses in 2022 and again in 2024, heckling from the chamber floor in a show of unwavering allegiance.

That loyalty began to fray last summer, when Greene publicly started questioning Trump’s priorities. She pressed the administration over its refusal to release the Epstein files, criticized what she described as relentless stonewalling, and took aim at sweeping health care cuts tucked inside Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

She also broke with him over his handling of the affordability crisis and his posture on Israel’s war in Gaza.

The rupture escalated after Congress passed legislation mandating the Justice Department release the Epstein files — millions of pages of documents — forcing Trump to sign it into law. What followed was an open fracture. Trump reportedly threatened to “primary” Greene, and by late November she announced she would resign from Congress in early January 2026, a move she ultimately carried out.