‘World’s Worst Loser’: Trump Thinks He’s Finally Won — Then Spirals on Live Mic and Exposes How Far He Will Go for the Obsession He Can’t Shake

The world has never seen the leader of a country, especially a president of the United States, whine, cajole, demand and threaten another nation over something as petty as a prize, even one of the most prestigious prizes of them all, a Nobel Peace Prize, like President Donald Trump has done since starting his second term in office.

Trump is obsessed with the honor after President Barack Obama won it in 2009 for his “extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.”

US President Donald Trump holds a gavel during a signing ceremony at the inaugural meeting of the “Board of Peace” at the US Institute of Peace in Washington, DC, on February 19, 2026. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

Trump’s fixation was on stark display once again at the end of a speech to world leaders at the first meeting of Trump’s Board of Peace Thursday morning, Feb. 19, in Washington, when he at first mistook a letter from Norway as an announcement that he had won the prize.

What followed next clearly showed his real intentions in forming the Board of Peace, which he claims is to help rebuild Gaza after the territory was annihilated by Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas.

“I’m excited to announced that Norway has agreed to host an event bringing together the Board of Peace,” Trump began, before realizing it wasn’t what he thought it was.

“Oh, I thought when I saw this note that ‘I’m excited to announce that Norway,’ I thought they were going to say they’re giving me the Nobel Prize,” a bitter Trump groused before changing his voice and mocking his scripted speech.

“Oh, this is less exciting. Oh, it says, ‘I’m excited to announce that Norway,’ and I’m saying, ‘Great, I’m finally getting a Nobel Prize. Finally. Finally, they got it right, but I don’t care,” a petty Trump falsely claimed after demanding the honor for months, even though the government of Norway has nothing to do with awarding the prestigious prize.

But he wasn’t finished, dishonestly declaring again that the prize is meaningless to him.

“I don’t care about the Nobel Prize. I care about saving lives, just so you understand.”

Trump went on to gush in his speech over FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who created a consolation prize for Trump and handed him the “inaugural 2025 FIFA Peace Prize” in December.

“I want to thank Gianni and FIFA for all of the wonderful things they did and are doing. They gave me their first Peace Prize. They gave a Peace Prize, and I think they saw that I got screwed by Norway, and they said, ‘Let’s give him a Peace prize.’ I mean, very good,” a resentful Trump blasted.

Again, Norway’s government has nothing to do with who gets a Nobel Peace Prize. The five-member Norwegian Nobel Committee decides who wins the prize. And the meeting Norway was referring to in the letter to Trump is the Ad-Hoc Liaison Committee (AHCL) spring gathering to help raise aid for Palestinians in war-torn Gaza.

It’s a group Norwegians have led since the mid-1990s, when it was created after the 1993-1995 Oslo Accords between Israel and the Palestinian Liberation Organization, which sought to broker a peace through a two-state solution, according to Reuters.

Norway has also rejected joining Trump’s Board of Peace, or ponying up the $1 billion entrance fee, but 20 have signed on. Trump announced Thursday the U.S. is contributing $10 billion and that nine countries have pledged $7 billion, including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, according to MS Now.