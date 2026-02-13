‘GET HIM OUT!’: Trump Blindsided on Camera by a Top Official’s Visit to Epstein Island He Didn’t Even Know About — As MTG Blows the Lid Off a Closed-Door Trump Meltdown

President Donald Trump found himself blindsided yet again Thursday when a fresh Epstein-related reveal surfaced in public view — the kind he has spent months trying to sidestep.

The moment unfolded in real time during a Roosevelt Room press conference, where Trump was confronted with news involving one of his own Cabinet officials.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks alongside U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin during an event to announce a rollback of the 2009 Endangerment Finding in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on February 12, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The reckoning landed squarely on Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who earlier this week acknowledged a bombshell: that he visited Epstein’s private island even after the disgraced financier was convicted of sex crimes.

When asked during a presser in the Roosevelt Room on Feb. 12 whether he was aware of Lutnick’s visit, Trump immediately feigned ignorance.

“No, I wasn’t aware of it.”

Then, almost reflexively, he added a curious qualifier. “I actually haven’t spoken to him about it … but from what I hear, he was there with his wife and children.”

He quickly pivoted to distance himself entirely. “I was never there — somebody will someday say that I was never there.”

The disclosures come as former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says Trump reprimanded her for advocating the release of the Epstein files because his “friends would get hurt.”

“The reality is the Trump administration is not releasing the information,” Greene said on the “Redacted” podcast, according to Raw Story. “And I got yelled at by the president over this. This is why he called me a traitor.”



Greene added, “I don’t support the cover-up of all of this stuff,” then placed responsibility on Trump: “The man at the top is Donald Trump. He’s the president. And he’s the one that was completely against releasing the files.”

Lutnick is now facing bipartisan calls to resign, even as the White House appears determined to absorb the fallout rather than cut him loose.

“Oh, I think knives are out [for Lutnick]. He’s despised by nearly everyone,” said one White House insider, according to Politico. “I doubt Trump would easily push him out, though. The president doesn’t wanna legitimize the Epstein issue too much.”

Justice Department records released late last month show Lutnick remained in contact with Epstein as recently as 2018, long after Epstein pleaded guilty to sex crimes involving a minor. The disclosures directly contradict Lutnick’s past statements that he severed all ties with Epstein in the mid-2000s.

“Look, Howard Lutnick clearly went to the island if we believe what’s in these files,” Rep. Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, said Sunday on CNN’s “Inside Politics.”

“He was in business with Jeffrey Epstein. And this was many years after Jeffrey Epstein was convicted. … So, he’s got a lot to answer for. But really, he should make life easier on the president, frankly, and just resign,” Massie added.

Those concerns were echoed by Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee.

“It’s now clear that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has been lying about his relationship with Epstein. He said he had no interactions with Epstein after 2005, yet we now know they were in business together. Lutnick must resign or be fired. And he must answer our questions,” Garcia wrote on X.

Late last year, Greene, Massie and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna advanced a veto-proof bill forcing the Justice Department to release the full Epstein files, a measure President Trump signed into law on Nov. 19 only after it became clear he couldn’t continue to block it, even as his administration continues to portray him as the most transparent president in history.

Previously, Lutnick said he couldn’t stand Epstein, and that he cut all ties after 2005.

“So, I was never in the room with him socially, for business or even philanthropy. If that guy was there, I wasn’t going because he’s gross,” Lutnick told the New York Post last year. “That’s my story. A one and absolutely done,” he added.

But records show that was a bald-faced lie. Epstein scheduled drinks with Lutnick in 2011, and documents indicate Lutnick and his family planned a trip to Epstein’s island in December 2012 — the same month both men invested in the same business.

Testifying before Congress on Tuesday, Lutnick was asked directly by Sen. Chris Van Hollen whether he had visited the island, and only then did he acknowledge the visit.

“I did have lunch with him, as I was on a boat going across on a family vacation,” Lutnick responded. “My wife was with me, as were my four children and nannies. I had another couple; they were there as well, with their children. And we had lunch on the island. That is true. For an hour. And we left with all of my children, with my nannies, with my wife.”

His about-face ignited rage on social media.

One critic wrote, “Howard Lutnick, current Commerce Secretary, lied blatantly about the closeness of his connection to Epstein. He must be fired immediately. Isn’t it odd just how many of Trump’s circle are being exposed?! Almost like criminals and predators are ‘thick as thieves.’ @howardlutnick we see you.”

“It made him so sick to his stomach he had to go back to… eat lunch,” someone else noted.



Another post steamed: “HE BROUGHT HIS KIDS TO EPSTEIN ISLAND YEARS AFTER EPSTEIN WAS LABELED A SEX OFFENDER?!!! Are you freaking kidding me?”



Others piled on: “GET HIM OUT. He brought his own fucking kids to the island.”



Another added: “With his kids!! I mean Epstein so disgusted him he brought his children over for lunch!! What a load of crap, they are all lying!!!!”

Despite the backlash, the White House defended Lutnick.



“President Trump has assembled the best and most transformative cabinet in modern history,” spokesman Kush Desai said. “The entire Trump administration, including Secretary Lutnick and the Department of Commerce, remains focused on delivering for the American people.”

When ABC News asked House Oversight Chairman James Comer whether Lutnick would be subpoenaed, Comer avoided a direct answer.



“We’re going to try to get these five [subpoenas] nailed down,” Comer said, referring to other high-profile figures. “We’ve got a lot of very important people we’re trying to bring in that to answer questions… So we’ll see what happens…”

Democrats said Comer’s deflections underscored a broader unwillingness by Republicans to hold anyone accountable.



“It’s really important for folks to understand that in order for us to subpoena anybody, the majority has to consent,” Rep. Melanie Stansbury said. “Of course, we would like to speak to Secretary Lutnick, and I personally believe that Mr. Lutnick needs to step down immediately.”