‘And He Thinks It Looks Good’: Trump’s Swearing-In for Markwayne Mullin Is Going Fine — Until a Democratic Insider Drops a Brutal Photo That Exposes What He Didn’t Want Seen

What initially looked like a routine swearing-in ceremony inside the Oval Office quickly turned into something else entirely once the clips hit social media.

President Donald Trump stood beside newly appointed Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, with Attorney General Pam Bondi holding the Bible and family members gathered closely around.

President Donald Trump swears in Senator Markwayne Mullin as head of Department of Homeland Security. (Credit: WhiteHouse.Gov Youtube)

At first, much of the attention centered on Mullin himself, who made history as the first Native American to lead the department and only the second Native person to head a cabinet agency.

Trump even appeared caught off guard by that distinction.

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“As the only Native American … I didn’t know that. Let me look at you. I think that’s alright,” Trump said, pausing mid-remark as he processed the note.

Trump has a long record of rhetoric that has drawn criticism from Native American leaders and advocacy groups.

Over the years, he has repeatedly mocked political opponents with the nickname “Pocahontas,” referenced historically traumatic events like Wounded Knee in political jabs, and questioned Native identity in disputes tied to tribal gaming.

What might have been the most discussed moment of the ceremony quickly faded once a different image began circulating.

A post from Democratic insider Andrew Weinstein, who served as an appointee in both the Obama and Biden administrations, reframed the entire scene.

“This photo is a perfect storm of bad decisions captured in one frame,” he wrote on Threads.

From there, the focus shifted almost instantly. Some viewers zeroed in on the Oval Office itself, specifically the gold-heavy décor surrounding the ceremony.

“The gilt is god awful. And he thinks it looks good. It’s a parody of class,” one user wrote.

“Why are they swearing him in at a brothel??” another added.

“That office looks worse every day! Tacky trash!” a third post read.

“I can’t get past all that gaudy crap slathered on the walls, doors, woodwork. So tasteless,” another user wrote.

But beyond the décor, others focused on something more substantive — the people in the frame and what they represented.

The image, for some critics, became a broader commentary on Trump’s cabinet choices, particularly in the wake of Kristi Noem’s turbulent tenure and abrupt exit from the same role.

Mullin’s appointment has already drawn scrutiny from policy groups and watchdog organizations who question his qualifications for the role.

According to the Union of Concerned Scientists, Mullin has little to no professional background in national security, immigration policy or emergency management — areas central to leading the Department of Homeland Security.

He also does not serve on the Senate Homeland Security Committee, raising further questions about his preparation for the position.

At the same time, Bondi’s presence in the ceremony has fueled criticism of her own tenure.

As attorney general, she has faced backlash from opponents who argue the Justice Department has operated too closely in alignment with Trump’s political interests, including mounting scrutiny tied to high-profile investigations and calls for accountability.

Taken together, the moment captured more than a ceremonial oath — it became, for critics, a snapshot of a broader pattern.

“Over the years, there have been cabinet officials whose politics I didn’t agree with but were competent to do the job they were nominated to do,” one Threads user wrote. “But I never imagined that members of the Senate would confirm incompetent, unqualified people to run government agencies over and over again.”

“Oh my God this is gonna be a f****ing disaster. I can tell you right now. He is going to be worse. He’s so fucking unqualified. But what else is new,” a furious viewer added.

Meanwhile, Mullin used his remarks to emphasize unity and commitment to the role.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said TSA employees are working “for free because of political politics” during remarks about the shutdown, exposing his lack of nuanced understanding of the conflict.pic.twitter.com/0pQ1qFqmzc — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) March 24, 2026

“I’ve made this very clear that I don’t care what color your state is. I don’t care if you’re red or you’re blue,” he said. “At the end of the day, my job is to be Secretary of Homeland and to protect everybody the same, and we will do that. I’ll fight every single day.”

He also highlighted the dedication of DHS’s employees, noting that some had continued working without pay during recent disruptions.

“These employees have been there for 30 days without pay,” Mullin said. “If you need anything to know their dedication … they’re working for free because of political politics.”

But by then, the online conversation had already moved on.