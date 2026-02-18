‘The Husband Wrote That’: Fantasia’s Joyful Moment Turns Chaotic After Her ‘Donor’ Father’s Wild Accusations, Then Her Clapback Explodes Online

Blood isn’t always thicker than water, and this was proven when singer Fantasia‘s husband got unexpected backlash after surprising her during her Houston concert.

Kendall Taylor touched the hearts of many with a heartfelt five-minute speech, reminiscing about his marriage to the vocalist after just three weeks of knowing each other in 2015. He wanted to make up for his past mistake of not proposing to her, so he seized the moment on stage and surprised his wife with an 11-carat ring, symbolizing the number of years they have been married.

But Fantasia’s time to bask in the moment was cut short the next day by her father, Joseph Barrino, who called Taylor’s speech a “publicity stunt” and even accused him of stealing.

R&B singer Fantasia Barrino is fed up with her father’s lies after bashing her second proposal from her husband, Kendal Taylor. (Photo by Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images)

Fantasia and Husband Attempt to Clear Up ‘Submission’ Backlash, Comments Derail

In her initial response to Barrino, Fantasia shared his mugshot from 2024 along with the misdemeanor charge of domestic violence.

“I wasn’t going to do this but this has Gotten Out of Hand,” she said in the caption. “Joesph Barrino, I can’t even call you Dad or a Father, you are a DONOR!!! We have covered for you long enough. My Mom and me have made you LOOK like you were and Okay Man but NOW YOU HAVE COME FOR MY KING!!!”

The 41-year-old vowed to go live later this evening to address her father and even challenged his claim that Taylor was stealing from her. She added, “How can someone steal if I Fantasia Taylor is the CEO and My King Kendall Taylor is the President of ALL OUR COMPANIES. Tonight I shall help you finish the war you STARTED !!!!”

The “When I See You” singer took down her post within 2 hours of posting it, then shared a shorter reel of the proposal with her husband. Defending their marriage against her father, she wrote in the caption, “You took my moment, but I’m taking it BACK!!! Salute to you @salute1st 4 Ever,” and tagged her husband.

Joseph Barrino, father of singer Fantasia, was arrested for a violent charge in 2024. (Photos: @fantasia/Instagram)

Barrino hit back, posting an AI search of Taylor’s criminal history, which includes drug and firearm convictions. According to Radar Online, at age 20, he was also convicted of assaulting a female twice. He has been open about his criminal past and even mentors offenders through his Salute 1st program.

Before Fantasia’s posts, Barrino had picked up momentum and revealed is scheduled to appear on Stoney Love’s show in Atlanta on Feb. 19.

In his Live, her father mocked Taylor, saying, “You can’t come onstage and put together a cry and this, that, and the other, when I was just told a week or so ago by a financial person that was fired from her camp, that they were running up on him because there was money missing. And there was no paper trail on his part. The other folk got fired, but he got her fired.”

He stated multiple times that he loves Fantasia and claimed he was only “pushing” this message for the protection of his daughter, not for her money, as some fans suggested.

Approximately 26 minutes into the live broadcast, a supporter of the “Truth Is” singer reminded viewers that her father filed a $10 million libel lawsuit against Simon & Schuster in 2006 over the publication of her autobiography, “Fantasia: Life Is Not a Fairy Tale,” which explores her life before gaining fame.

Reports state that Barrino didn’t approve of how he was portrayed in the book, which he says contains “false, exaggerated, sensational, intentional and malicious untruths.”

Clearing things up about the suit, the truck driver responded, “First of all, I still work a job every day.”

He added, “You ain’t find a public record no where that showed I sued her. Bring it to me! If she or somebody in her camp said that – then that’s the record from them that is not a public record boss man. You got to know what you talking about. And if it’s supposed to be the $10 million that I got – you think I’m gone get $10 million and still be working? Young man don’t be foolish.”

Around the 33:19 minute mark, he admitted that Fantasia doesn’t speak to him, but did not explain why.

Fans responded to Fantasia’s clap back in The Shade Room with mixed thoughts.

One person who hoped Fantasia did her research, “Girl I hope you investigated before you posted this cuz ion wanna hear my daddy was right in a couple weeks….”

Someone else siding with her wrote, “It be your own family sometimes.”Others advised her to not go on Live writing, “No, girl. Don’t do it. No one believes him. Let it go!”

Shocked at the words that camer from her, one person added, “I know Fantasia lips was shivering typing that.” However, another suspects that, “The husband wrote that… I just know it.”

Fantasia and Taylor have a blended family of four children, including a daughter they share together. She has an adult daughter, Zion Quari Barrino, and a teenage son, Dallas Xavier Barrino, from previous relationships. Taylor also has a son and two grandchildren.

Before tying the knot, they signed a prenuptial agreement, which was Taylor’s idea to prove his love to her.