‘That Man Standing on Business’: Fantasia’s Husband Explodes Over ‘Fictitious’ Claims Then Drops a Little-Known Bombshell About Her Father

Fantasia‘s big moment is being sullied by her estranged father’s ill feelings about her husband of 11 years, Kendall Taylor.

The self-made entrepreneur and community leader is stepping in front of his wife to cover her and their family against the disparaging allegations from Joseph Barrino.

Taylor stood on business, spitting off his resume, titles, and the “incredible success” he had earned before meeting Fantasia.

CEO Kendall Taylor, husband of R&B singer Fantasia Barrino, speaks out after her father blasted his criminal record online. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

In a 17-minute video shared on social media, Fantasia’s husband said “chaos broke out” after the private nuptials three weeks after meeting.

“As a matter of fact, there were certain people who didn’t show up to the wedding because they were not given permission to perform,” said Taylor. “My wedding was not going to be a performance and that’s why we got married in secrecy in 2014, and we redeemed the opportunity to have a wedding in 2015.”

Sitting at a desk with his degrees plastered across the wall, the Salute 1st founder laid out all the ways he supports Fantasia and her career, as well as her efforts toward their joint company. As president, Taylor stated, “We follow her,” adding that Fantasia serves as CEO of Rock Soul.

Taylor admitted he’s spoken with Joseph only a handful of times since the wedding, and he’s never met his grandchildren. But he found ways to ask Fantasia for money, even $3500 one time.

“She couldn’t buy a pocketbook. I went through the books, and there was a lot of brown bagging and stealing going on,” said Taylor about Fantasia’s financial state at the time.

He confessed that people were “stealing” from him at the same time and noted that they had struggled with only $200 in their bank account. “Where was your wisdom then, man of God?” Taylor passionately reiterated his earlier claim, stating that he pushed for the prenup to genuinely prove his love to her family, not her.

Fantasia has lost it and gained it back twice after losing a home, filing bankruptcy, and struggling to pay a million-dollar debt after a surgery that prevented her from performing between 2018 and 2020, some of which Taylor had a front row seat.

He refuses to let his wife “go to war” after she returned the first bold move and blasted her father’s mugshot from 2024 after he tore down Taylor’s proposal and integrity.

Joseph Barrino, father of singer Fantasia, was arrested for a violent charge in 2024. (Photos: @fantasia/Instagram)

The “When I See You” singer took down the post within 2 hours, sharing a separate reel of the proposal with her husband. “You took my moment, but I’m taking it BACK!!! Salute to you @salute1st 4 Ever,” she wrote in the caption, tagging her husband.

Barrino hit back, posting an AI search of Taylor’s criminal history and convictions for firearms and other domestic charges, according to Radar Online. He has been open about his criminal past at 20 and now mentors offenders through his Salute 1st program.

In his initial Live, Fantasia’s father mocked Taylor 11-karat proposal ring and speech saying, “You can’t come onstage and put together a cry and this, that, and the other, when I was just told a week or so ago by a financial person that was fired from her camp, that they were running up on him because there was money missing. And there was no paper trail on his part. The other folk got fired, but he got her fired.”

A supporter of the “Truth Is” singer reminded viewers that her father filed a $10 million libel lawsuit against Simon & Schuster in 2006 over the publication of her autobiography, “Fantasia: Life Is Not a Fairy Tale,” which explores her life before gaining fame.

Reports state that Barrino didn’t approve of how he was portrayed in the book, which he says contains “malicious untruths.”

“First of all, I still work a job every day,” he explained. “And if it’s supposed to be the $10 million that I got … you think I’m gone get $10 million and still be working? Young man don’t be foolish.”

Joseph’s admission that he and Fantasia have not spoken aligns with Taylor, who says his daughter with Fantasia has never met her grandfather.

Fans responded to Fantasia’s and her husband’s clap back with mixed reviews online. One commentator from The Shade Room who hoped she did her research, “Girl, I hope you investigated before you posted this, cuz ion wanna hear my daddy was right in a couple weeks….”

Someone else siding with Fantasia wrote, “It be your own family sometimes.” Siding with Taylor, two optimistic people said, “That man standing on business,” and “This is all unfortunate. I’m glad you said your peace. Hopefully you all can heal.”

Fantasia and Taylor have a blended family of four children, including a daughter they share together. She has an adult daughter, Zion Quari Barrino, and a teenage son, Dallas Xavier Barrino, from previous relationships. Taylor also has a son and two grandchildren.

Fantasia’s dad is scheduled to tell more of his side on Stoney Love’s show in Atlanta on Feb. 19.