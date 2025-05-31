‘Where Them Belts At’: Fantasia’s Hilarious ‘Boots On the Ground’ Remix with Her Mom Has the Internet Crying Laughing

“American Idol” season 3 winner Fantasia Barrino has once again proved that musical genius runs in the family, this time teaming up with her mother for a spontaneous kitchen performance that has social media buzzing with laughter and nostalgia.

The powerhouse vocalist and her mom created their own hilarious spin on Logan Mize’s viral Southern soul hit “Boots on the Ground,” transforming it into a tongue-in-cheek anthem that every Black household can relate to.

Fantasia posted a video of she and her mother remixing “Boots on the Ground” for her fans. (Getty Images)

The dynamic duo’s impromptu remix, playfully titled “Where Them Belts At,” cleverly plays on the original song’s chorus “Where them fans at” while nodding to the universal experience of old-school parental discipline.

In the black and white video that captured hearts across social media, Fantasia appears in her kitchen with a scarf wrapped around her head, harmonizing alongside her mother in what can only be described as pure, unfiltered family authenticity. Their version maintains the infectious energy of Mize’s original while adding their signature soulful flair and a healthy dose of humor that resonates with anyone who grew up hearing the threat of “the belt.”

The Shade Room’s repost of the clip sent fans into a frenzy of appreciation.

“Just In time for summer break too! DJ, turn that up!!!!” one enthusiastic commenter declared, perfectly capturing the timing of this parental anthem.

Another fan couldn’t help but connect the dots between the song’s inspiration and real-life experience, joking, “She just got done whooping cause no one would make that up but a tired mom and grandma lol.”

The creativity and cultural authenticity of the moment wasn’t lost on viewers, with one person expressing their admiration by stating, “I ain’t never heard an a— whooping be harmonized before! I love my black women.”

The remix maintains the original’s catchy hip-swaying rhythm, particularly during the part where people rock their hips forward while flipping their fans to “Hit ’em one time, hit em two times,” but Fantasia and her mother’s version adds layers of cultural significance that speak directly to the Black experience.

The response was overwhelmingly positive, with many declaring their intention to adopt this new version into their summer playlists.

As one fan enthusiastically proclaimed, “This is the New summer anthem in my home.”

This latest viral moment showcases the enduring bond between Fantasia and her mother, Diane Barrino-Barber, whose influence has been the cornerstone of the singer’s life and career.

Growing up in High Point, North Carolina, Fantasia was immersed in a family rich with musical talent, with her mother serving as both her first vocal coach and spiritual guide, Barrino-Barber shared on the “Raising Fame” podcast with Sonya Curry and Lucille O’Neal on an August 2024 episode.

Barrino-Barber, who is a co-pastor at Mercy Outreach Church of Deliverance, introduced Fantasia to gospel music at age 5, laying the foundation for what would become an extraordinary musical journey.

The mother-daughter musical collaborations aren’t new territory for the pair. They are related to JoJo and KCi from Jodeci and who have shared the stage and studio multiple times over the years.

They’ve recorded together on songs like “Looking For You” from Fantasia’s “Sketchbook” album and performed “He’s Done Enough” on “Bobby Jones Gospel” in 2015.

Their social media presence frequently features these musical moments, demonstrating that their latest kitchen performance is simply another chapter in their ongoing musical dialogue.

While Fantasia’s career has seen incredible highs, including her “American Idol” victory at 19, Broadway success in “The Color Purple,” and Grammy recognition, she’s also weathered significant challenges that her mother helped her navigate.

From teenage motherhood and dropping out of high school to financial struggles and health issues including benign tumors on her vocal cords, Diane’s unwavering support has remained constant. This resilience is evident in Fantasia’s music, which often explores themes of struggle, redemption, and empowerment that mirror the lessons passed down from her mother.

Today, Fantasia continues to evolve both personally and professionally.

She recently launched Rock Soul Productions with partner Yvonne McNair, a comprehensive entertainment company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she serves as CEO.

Additionally, she’s pursuing formal education at Central State University, working toward a bachelor’s degree in business administration while raising her three children: Dallas Xavier, 11; Zion Quari, 21; and Keziah, 3.

The “Where Them Belts At” remix serves as more than just entertainment; it’s a celebration of Black family traditions, maternal wisdom, and the joy found in everyday moments that become extraordinary when shared with love and laughter.