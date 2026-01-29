‘He Does Know That People Can See Him’: Marco Rubio Gets Too Comfortable Mid-Testimony, Forgets the Cameras Are Rolling — and Viewers Gasp at What They See

One of President Donald Trump’s yes-man was caught red-handed in a moment that can neither be explained by the White House nor through any briefing notes.

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio came to Capitol Hill prepared to discuss U.S. policy, armed with talking points, diplomatic language, and a very serious expression.

Unfortunately for the agenda, none of that ended up being the main attraction. Instead, something else about his appearance hijacked the moment entirely, while the loud whispers and eye squints had viewers hitting rewind on new footage.

Marco Rubio appears to pop some pills during his testimony before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on U.S. Policy Towards Venezuela. (Photo by Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

‘Anyone Else Noticed?’: Cameraman’s Tight Shot Puts Marco Rubio Under a Microscope as One Enlarged Detail That Changes Everything

Rubio testified at a hearing about the president’s shocking military operation that resulted in the U.S. capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro earlier this month, but it was the 54-year-old’s behavior in full view of the cameras that is astonishing.

As a member of the Senate Committee was speaking, Rubio was seen trying to sneak something into his mouth in full camera view. The Secretary of State can be seen pulling something out of his pocket and holding his hand over his mouth.

Despite his efforts, he can clearly be seen opening his mouth, putting something in, swirling his tongue, and then drinking from a bottle of water.

A video of the shocking moment was shared on Threads, and users wondered exactly what Rubio was doing. One user wrote, “If I’m on the committee, my first question is, ‘Mr. Rubio, what are you taking?”

One user pointed out that Rubio failed at being discreet, which prompted another to note that he appeared to put something in his mouth during the hearing, not just once, but twice. “That was NOT a mint. He was hiding whatever it was, well, he THOUGHT he was hiding it,” wrote one user.

“I noticed him doing this twice today. I wonder how many times he actually did this,” read another reply. A third said, “He does know that people can see him, right!?”

His behavior led viewers to focus on other details. as well.

“He failed the ‘slight of hand’ part of his magician’s training seminar,” wrote another.

Another user wondered, “Is he swiping something across his gums?”

Dozens of social media users asked why also asked why he shook his water bottle, comparing him to a child “sneaking candy” when they are not supposed to have it. users also wondered about Rubio’s public display and why no one in the room warned him. “The interviewer should literally stop talking and be like “We can all see that you’re putting something in your mouth.” Like a parent or teacher calling out the toddler that’s trying to eat a crayon off the floor.”

His unusual behavior mirrors his end-of-year press briefing on December 19, 2025. Clips from the hearing circulated quickly, prompting online chatter, jokes, and uneasy speculation about his repeated nose rubbing, fidgeting, and restless mannerisms, replaying clips as online chatter questioned what was really going on in the room.

The moment fed a familiar pattern where optics overshadow substance — and Rubio became the latest administration figure to find himself under a viral microscope.

Ricky Buria, a top adviser for Trump’s Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, also prompted chatter online after he was accused of being intoxicated at work.

Pete Hegseth’s acting Chief of Staff Ricky Buria appears to have taken a page from his boss’s book — appearing totally drunk in this interview with Matt Gaetz. pic.twitter.com/NPZGSpWNYS — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) December 8, 2025

Buria appeared to be slurring his speech during an interview at the Pentagon with One America News host Matt Gaetz.

Rubio argued during the hearing that the United States did not begin a war with Venezuela by attacking Maduro and capturing him and with his wife. The secretary of state claimed that the military operation was merely a targeted law-enforcement mission rather than an act of war.