‘Scammer Like His Daddy: Barron Trump’s Quiet Move Near Mar-a-Lago Has Critics Whispering This Feels Like a Sequel Nobody Asked For

Barron Trump inherited more than expected from his famous family’s grifting tactics.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump’s 19-year-old son is known for his bitcoin fortune and reported tech-savvy, but now it seems he is ready to line his pockets with old-fashioned consumer cash just like daddy.

Melania and Donald Trump’s son, Barron Trump, has a new gig while attending NYU as a sophomore. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

‘I Feel Bad for Barron’: Melania Lets It Slip Why Barron Avoids the Spotlight — and Her Offhand Comment Quietly Pulls Trump Into a Story That Was Never Meant to Surface

The New York University student’s latest money-making scheme is serving as one of three directors for SOLLOS Yerba Mate Inc., “a lifestyle beverage brand built around yerba mate and clean, functional ingredients,” according to the business’ LinkedIn page.

Barron partnered with high school friends Spencer Bernstein, Rudolfo Castello, Stephen Hall, and Valentino Gomez, two of whom are listed as executive officers in a United States Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

The company is conveniently located a few doors down from Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, where his mom Melania currently resides.

The young men reportedly raised $1 million in funding in January and hope to publicly launch the caffeinated tea drink in the spring of 2026. News of the reclusive Trump’s extracurricular dealings piqued the curiosity of skeptics.

“It’s probably piss in a gold bottle, MAGA MORONS will buy anything with Trump’s name on it,” one critic. Several people who are convinced that Barron is following her dad’s blueprint things like, “SCAMMER LIKE HIS DADDY THE DRAFT DODGER!!!”

Barron Trump is building his drinks empire one Flunitrazepam dose at a time. Barron Trump, 19, is building a natural energy drink business that features yerba mate. The youngest Trump launched the business with four co-founders: Spencer Bernstein, Rudolfo Castello, Stephen Hall,… pic.twitter.com/qpxpL1RtJU — Carlos Perez (@CarlosP95095856) February 6, 2026

Barron is currently a sophomore at NYU. He relocated from the NYC campus to Washington, D.C., ahead of the 2025-26 school year and has increasingly been spotted at the members-only club.

Last summer, an insider revealed that “Barron has been actively working on his own financial interests and has spent time with others who he is involved with in that area.” His interests were described as “developing properties, making money, and being involved in successful projects.”

That same year, Forbes estimated the young man’s worth at $150 million, thanks to his cryptocurrency company, World Liberty Financial’s investments.

Still, Barron’s quiet and mysterious demeanor doesn’t separate him from Trump’s scandals. “Their bootlegged family businesses. Busted like those Trump phones,” one person in reaction to his yerba venture.

The Trump Organization, the 79-year-old’s family company, debuted its golden T1 smartphone and other devices via Trump Mobile in August 2025. Its premier device was promoted as an American-made product, but eagle-eyed snoops discovered it was not manufactured in the US and that the phones were refurbished Androids.

once a crook always a crook https://t.co/H2snIWptoj — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) December 17, 2025

The disastrous rollout worsened when customers reported that their pre-ordered phones were still missing months after they had paid deposits. Barron’s skeptics think Trump’s King Midas touch will taint the beverages’ potential.

Someone snarked, “They will be bankrupt soon. I believe anything with this name isn’t going to very well.” A second individual suspects that the budding businessman will use his dad’s political influence to market the beverage. That person wrote, “How quickly is this specific item/brand going to move to the top of the food pyramid via HHS?!?”

The president reportedly boosted his wealth by an estimated $1.4 billion upon returning to office in January 2025. Barron’s digital wallet and attaching the Trump name on products are significant contributors behind the influx of income.