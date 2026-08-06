‘What a Joke’: Trump Couldn’t Stop Bragging About His Golf Win—Then a Hidden Leaderboard Blew the Whole Celebration Apart

Donald Trump loves to gloat about his golf game.

Outside the MAGA crowd, many say believing the 80-year-old requires an Olympic-level suspension of disbelief.

The president has never met a room he didn’t try to control or a briefing he couldn’t turn into a victory lap. This time, however, the celebration ended when the numbers told a different story.

Trump’s 43rd club championship win at his own course reignited long-standing accusations of cheating, drawing mockery and skepticism online. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Trump hit the course at his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, over the weekend to take part in a tournament.

He received two trophies for winning the “super senior” and “senior division” after supposedly shooting a 70, 2 under par.

‘For the Love Of God’: Trump Brags ‘It’s Called Talent’ After Golf Championship Win—While Critics Expose ‘Cheating’ Caddies, and Him ‘Kicking Balls’

In a Truth Social post, Trump thanked supporters who came out on Aug. 2 and shared a video of himself taking a swing.

“I won with a score of 70, and am so honored in that, unlike the rest of the field,” he wrote. “I’m given very little time to practice, because I’m focused on many other things.”

Trump closed his message with a boast: “It’s called TALENT, and I have it, and they don’t!”

However, a newly discovered clip from Trump’s day on the green has now exposed the true winner of the tournament. And it’s not him.

As someone who golfs, Trump claiming he won the senior championship at Bedminster is a fucking insult.



The worst kept secret at his clubs was Trump would kick the ball closer to the hole. The groundskeepers gave him the nickname, “Pelè.” pic.twitter.com/SRtzdzwVoW — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 2, 2026

Self-described Metro Exhibits CEO Philip Zamloot shared an Instagram video of the final leaderboard from the senior club championships. The numbers told everything.

Zamloot accidentally exposed that Trump tallied 2 under without playing to a handicap.

Top-tier golfers routinely post scores like that. Critics rarely place the aging POTUS in that category.

Other Instagram users weighed in on Trump winning two glass trophy cups at his own golf course. Many of the responses were skeptical about the victories.

“The world is burning, and that con man is out golfing,” complained one person in Zamloot’s comment section.

“Trump’s a [zero] handicap? Yea, sure,” wrote a second poster. Another declared, “Zero chance cheater in chief shot a 70. The only trophies he’s ever won are at his courses.”

One Trump critic wrote, “He’s not that good at golf. Look at that swing. The guy cheats at every facet of his life. ‘I’m a 6 handicap with a normal swing.’ What a joke.”

“When you have people cheating for you, you always win,” read a similar comment.

Social media users also called out Trump National members who surrounded him and applauded his win.

One person asked, “How do you guys take yourselves seriously as a club allowing a guy to cheat your members out of their club championship every year?”

While the Trump Organization runs over a dozen golf courses across the planet, the founder of the privately owned conglomerate has built a global reputation for bending the rules.

Watch Trump's caddie helping the golfer in chief. pic.twitter.com/SxRO7uiVQL https://t.co/OJiJGIzjAU — Webster Reels (@ReelsWebster) August 2, 2026

Famed sportswriter Rick Reilly exposed the president’s tendency to embrace game-fixing in a best-selling 2019 book titled “Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump.”

“Trump doesn’t just cheat at golf,” Reilly wrote, per USA Today. “He throws it, boots it, and moves it. He lies about his lies. He fudges and foozles and fluffs.”

Apparently, Trump would kick his ball back onto the fairway so much that caddies at the Winged Foot Golf Club in New York nicknamed him “Pele” after the Brazilian soccer legend.

The alleged cheating will likely continue now that Trump once again sits in the most powerful office in the country, and his golf outings are not slowing down.

Trump has reportedly spent about 22 percent of his second term playing golf. He has played roughly 39 rounds at his own courses. According to The Daily Beast, he shot a 3-under 69 at last year’s Bedminster tournament. Playing off a 2 handicap gave him a net 5-under 67.

That would mean Trump improved his game by two strokes in a year and reached scratch-golfer status at age 80.

The White House’s Instagram account celebrated Trump’s 2025 championship by claiming the president is “winning on and off the course.”