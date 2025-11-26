‘You Are Your Mother’s Child’: Willow Smith’s Icy ‘Boy Back Up’ Moment Has People Saying She Inherited More Than Mom Jada’s Good Looks

Willow Smith made it crystal clear she wasn’t the one after a viral clip showed the 25-year-old ice-cold shutting down a man who filmed himself trying to approach her

Willow Smith was spotted out with friends when a stranger boldly approached her — only to get shut down instantly, leaving some online questioning the timing just weeks after her post about men no longer shooting their shot anymore.

Jada Pinkett Smith’s daughter, Willow Smith, went viral after she shot down a man for trying to talk to her while recording. (Photo: @gammynorris/Instagram)

‘We Made a Very Terrible Mistake with Our Children’: Will Smith Admits His and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Approach to Parenting Backfired with Willow and Jaden

In the clip shared by @TheNeighborhoodTalk, the conversation quickly becomes awkward after Smith thanks the stranger for “saying hi.” Despite her obvious lack of interest, he pressed on for another awkward attempt — tossing her a compliment before circling back with a question about her age.

The “Whip My Hair” singer responds with thin patience, saying, “35 thousand years old,” before jokingly hinting at a lesson about “Sumerian text.”

Smith then stops herself from engaging further and ends the interaction with a light tap, saying, “Bro, you enjoy yourself.” She then turns to her friends, noting they are “having a great night” and “living it up.” A male friend steps in to shut things down completely, telling the man, “I think she’s good.”

Willow Smith shuts down a man trying to shoot his shot just one month after asking why men don’t approach women anymore.

pic.twitter.com/Em42Mb0Wgp — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 24, 2025

The video sparked mixed reactions. Some viewers praised how firmly Smith set her boundaries, while others criticized what they saw as a chilly demeanor similar to that of certain members of her family.

“He’s recording her why should she take him serious? If anything he’s a lame,” one person commented. Another added, “Well for starters he has a camera in her face asking her questions as if he’s looking for content.”

Some suggested Smith may simply not have been interested in the man. Several others compared her behavior to recent headlines about her brother Jaden or echoed past criticism of her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith. “You are your mother’s child. Extra for no reason,” said one viewer. Another agree, “She more jada than Will.”

Others claimed the “Meet Me at Our Spot” singer was like both parents, “She her mama and daddy child fasho. Another said, “Jada & Will raised some interesting kids… lol.”

The viral exchange comes weeks after Smith shared her thoughts on dating norms on Instagram, calling the act of asking someone out “old school.”

“I don’t even remember the last time someone was like, ‘Hey, you want to go on a date with me,’” Willow said in an Instagram Story video last month. She followed with mock enthusiasm, “I’m going to start saying it … again.”

Willow went on to clarify that while people still “hung out,” a stranger directly asking someone out felt like a “different kind of thing.” She jokingly asked, “Would you want to go out on a date with me?’ … When was the last time someone asked you that?”

Will and Jada share two children together, Jaden Smith and Willow Smith; Will also has an older son, Trey Smith, from his first marriage to Sheree Zampino. But despite appearances — all three kids being grown adults now — the actor recently cautioned that their parenting style, once touted as refreshingly honest, didn’t age well.

“We made a very, very, very terrible mistake with our children and we went with radical honesty. Don’t do it. I’m not advocating for it,” Will admitted on U.K.’s “Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden” show this summer.

“We made a deal from like really young with our kids. The deal was if you tell the truth, you won’t get in trouble. The only way you can get in trouble in this house is if we find out you did something and you don’t tell the truth.

The “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star told listeners that using “radical honesty” as a core rule – where the only way a child gets in trouble is if they lie — turned out to be a “mistake.” He added that letting his kids “do whatever they want and just come tell you,” although promoted as a trust-based model, ultimately backfired.